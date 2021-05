Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you haven't been paying attention to Brie Larson's YouTube channel lately, you've been missing out. The actress is training for her upcoming role in Captain Marvel 2, and she's been sharing videos along the way, including insight into her daily stretch routine and a recent foundational workout. But even if you're feeling all the fitness updates, Larson's recent videos are worth watching for activewear inspiration alone — two words: tie-dye turtleneck — and she's just outdone herself. (Related: Brie Larson's First Workout In Quarantine Is the Most Relatable Thing You'll Ever Watch)