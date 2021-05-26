How To Use Red Color Corrector

Rated 4 out of 5 by LauraS123 from Good but I'm not in love... I like this product and it does a really good job of brightening my under eye area. You also only need a TINY amount, so it lasts a long time! My only issue is I don't find myself reaching for it every morning, as I only have a finite amount of time, and after my skincare, I only have 5 mins for make up. This is just an extra step which I leave out due to the morning rush! It's not a ride-or-die as I rely on pretty full coverage concealers for my dark circles. But I will still use this to the end and on weekends/days when I have more time!