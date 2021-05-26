newsbreak-logo
Closed since pandemic's onset, iconic Columbus jazz bar reopening June 2

Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDick’s Den will reopen June 2, co-owner Tim Ackerman confirmed earlier this week. However, live music won’t immediately return to the storied Old North Columbus bar. Columbus’ foremost jazz venue closed on March 15, 2020, along with most other non-essential businesses in Ohio. Ackerman and his business partner, Aaron Snyder, kept it shuttered even as Gov. Mike DeWine allowed bars and restaurants to reopen with tight restrictions and limited capacity two months later.

