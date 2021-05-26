Closed since pandemic's onset, iconic Columbus jazz bar reopening June 2

Chef BJ Lieberman and his wife, Bronwyn, announced last week that Chapman’s Eat Market (739 S. Third St.) will hold its “grand reopening” on Friday, May 21. The couple opened the German Village restaurant eight months ago as takeout-only because of the pandemic. The restaurant has most recently hosted themed in-person dinners featuring tasting menus celebrating Vietnam and the American South, respectively. Starting Friday, Chapman’s is shifting to an a la carte menu, with expanded seating options and, for the first time, bar seating.