The Safest Eyeliners To Use For Tightlining

Ever since our eyes became the center of attention, the makeup industry has found new ways for us to refresh our looks. There’s a new trend on the rise nowadays and it seems like all the chic ladies are obsessed with it. In case you haven’t noticed it yet, we’re talking about the double wing eyeliner look. If you thought the regular feline flicks are sexy this trend will blow you away. The best part about it – you can get as creative as you want. For those who need a little inspo beforehand, take a look at our list of the most gorgeous double wing eyeliner makeup looks. Scroll down and take your pick!