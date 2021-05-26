The Safest Eyeliners To Use For Tightlining
Have you ever attempted a smoky eye for a fun night out only to have it look like a hot streaky mess midway through your second cocktail? We get it. So many of us have faced this predicament, it's become a shared story that bonds us with our friends, co-workers, and women next to us at the bar's bathroom sink. Our eyes and the skin around them are especially sensitive, and oftentimes when we try to load on the "smoke" the tears start streaming. Luckily, there are specific eyeliners out there that can help when you want to dramatize your look by tightlining dangerously close to your eye.www.thelist.com