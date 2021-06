Country icon and everyone's favorite rum connoisseur Kenny Chesney has spent half his life in the music industry. As an up-and-coming singer-songwriter, Chesney begin his career in 1993, at just 25 years old. But now, with two-plus decades in the business behind him, Chesney has recorded more than a dozen studio albums (many which have been certified gold or higher), gone on tour a whole bunch of times (breaking records along the way) and won countless awards (including four CMA Entertainer of the Year trophies and four ACM Entertainer of the Year trophies).