Kayla Stewart

Breakfast can be as easy or as difficult as you want to make it. There are a few crucial factors to consider when deciding what you should cook up for the first meal of the day, such as what time you wake up, what you've got going on that day, and if you have mouths to feed other than your own. If you're looking for something that's fast, delicious, and homemade, these easy pumpkin waffles from Kit Hondrum of Kit's Kitchen should be on your breakfast to-do list.