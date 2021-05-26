Kayla Stewart

Don’t let the fancy name fool you, our salmon niçoise salad is a cinch to assemble once you’ve prepped the ingredients, and it’s a great make-ahead lunch you can pack on the go. Just cook the salmon ahead of time (check out our favorite salmon recipes for inspo), boil the smallest, freshest potatoes you can find and blanch some green beans (find step-by-step photos included in our how to freeze green beans guide). Toss everything with lettuce, hard-boiled eggs, kalamata olives, olive oil and salt and pepper and lunch is served. Feeling fancy yet?