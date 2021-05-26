newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Kayla Stewart

Clean Eating
 3 days ago

Sign up to receive recipes, cooking tips and the latest kitchen product reviews in your inbox!

www.cleaneatingmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Cooking Recipes#Kitchen#Receive Recipes#Zero Waste
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Product Reviews
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Crusting Cream Cheese Buttercream (7-Minute Recipe)

You will need just 10 minutes to make this recipe. This easy crusting cream cheese buttercream can be a perfect addition to your favorite cupcakes, pancakes, cakes, and even fun cocktails. It is a delicious buttercream frosting that it holds its shape really well and can form a beautiful crust. Here is the recipe:
Recipesamericastestkitchen.com

Why You Should Sprinkle Sugar On Your Steak

It produces the best crust you’ve ever had. I know what you’re thinking. No, sprinkling sugar on your steak will not make it taste like candy or obscure its meat flavor. Instead, it delivers a fleeting moment of sweetness followed by a flood of meaty flavors. The editors of Cook’s...
Recipesbreadbyelise.com

The Best Sourdough Brioche (Tangzhong Method)

This ultra-soft sourdough brioche bread is about to become your new favorite! It is made with tangzhong, making the brioche stay fresh for days. It pairs just as well with eggs and bacon as it does with chocolate spread or jam. The Sourdough Starter. The starter is the most important...
Recipesmashed.com

Easy Pumpkin Waffle Recipe That Scream Fall Deliciousness

Breakfast can be as easy or as difficult as you want to make it. There are a few crucial factors to consider when deciding what you should cook up for the first meal of the day, such as what time you wake up, what you've got going on that day, and if you have mouths to feed other than your own. If you're looking for something that's fast, delicious, and homemade, these easy pumpkin waffles from Kit Hondrum of Kit's Kitchen should be on your breakfast to-do list.
Recipesdaniscookings.com

Baked Mascarpone Tart

This delicious Mascarpone Tart is not only very easy to make. It is one of the tastiest and most satisfying homemade desserts I have had recently! Crispy crust covered with creamy filling and garnished with seasonal fruits: this recipe celebrates the greatness of simplicity!. Why make this recipe. This tart...
Recipesnaturalmke.com

Almond Cinnamon Granola

1 cup sliced raw almonds (optional) Blend the applesauce, dates, vanilla, cinnamon and 2 tablespoons of oats in a blender until smooth. In a large bowl, combine the applesauce mixture with the remaining oats. Spread mixture evenly onto dehydrator racks or baking sheets. Cook in a dehydrator set on high (160º F) for 7 to 8 hours or in an oven set at 225º F for 1½ hours until slightly brown and crunchy.
Recipescakebycourtney.com

Fluffernutter Cake

Fluffernutter Cake – tender and fluffy white cake layers with banana cream filling, toasted marshmallow filling, and peanut butter buttercream. If your family is anything like mine, fluffernutter sandwiches are a go-to favorite for lunches. I grew up on them and now my kids are too! Are you familiar with fluffernutters? It’s a simple peanut butter and marshmallow cream sandwich. Growing up, however, my mom also cut up banana slices and layered them between the creamy peanut butter and sweet marshmallow cream. Her way of adding a serving of fruit, I think 😉
Food & Drinksfoodbyjonister.com

Granola Yogurt Parfaits

Sweet and crunchy granola yogurt parfaits topped with fresh berries!. Parfait is a dessert consisting of layers of cream, fruit, and other ingredients served in a glass. However, the traditional parfait that was created in France, refers to a frozen dessert made from a base of sugar syrup, egg, and cream.
Food & Drinkslifemadesweeter.com

Tofu Tenders

This post may contain affiliate links. We receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase using our links. Please see our Privacy Policy for more details. These Tofu Tenders are crispy, delicious and easy to make with succulent slices of tofu coated in a...
Food & DrinksChesire Herald

Toothsome: The Versatile Deliciousness Of Nachos

The heat of summer is coming in fast, and it feels like life’s long-missed sense of normalcy is leading the charge. Thanks be to vaccinations!. I started out planning this month’s installment to be focused on the virtues of growing a kitchen herb garden. But, then I planted a bunch of cilantro, which made me hungry for (and want to write about) nachos, which, of course, made me want a margarita to enjoy with them. Sort of like the mouse and the cookie dilemma. Anyway, it’s a lot of ground to cover in one 900-word column. So, ¡Vamanos!
RecipesSimply Recipes

Baked Tilapia in Lemon Butter Sauce

Simple baked fish gets none of the glory, but always gets a thumbs-up from those who are otherwise wary of seafood. It’s quick and easy; my mother would make it when I was growing up for that very reason. Now that I’m a parent, I like knowing I can count on my daughter asking for seconds of this dish.
Recipesrecipesgram.com

Pineapple Pie (10-Minutes Recipe)

Pineapple pie is an easy recipe with a creamy, refreshing, and delicious taste. You can prepare it for the weekend and enjoy a slice of this amazing pineapple pie along with a nice glass of Pina colada cocktail and feel the sun! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:
Food & Drinks12tomatoes.com

7 Quick and Delicious 3-Ingredient Pasta Dishes

Some of the best pasta dishes need not incorporate a pantry full of ingredients or take a lot of time to whip up in the kitchen. Often, all it takes is three fresh ingredients, the right condiments, a good technical knowledge of combining or mixing pasta ingredients, and the perfect pasta to create a brilliant dish.
Food & Drinksbellyfull.net

Classic Mojito

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy. With just 5 ingredients, this Classic Mojito comes together in minutes! Enjoy a single cocktail (or two) for yourself, or make a pitcher for a crowd. The refreshing mint and lime flavor makes this the perfect summer drink. Looking for...
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

Salmon Niçoise Salad

Don’t let the fancy name fool you, our salmon niçoise salad is a cinch to assemble once you’ve prepped the ingredients, and it’s a great make-ahead lunch you can pack on the go. Just cook the salmon ahead of time (check out our favorite salmon recipes for inspo), boil the smallest, freshest potatoes you can find and blanch some green beans (find step-by-step photos included in our how to freeze green beans guide). Toss everything with lettuce, hard-boiled eggs, kalamata olives, olive oil and salt and pepper and lunch is served. Feeling fancy yet?
RecipesThe Daily Meal

Raspberry Yogurt Bundt Cake

This cake is perfect for a picnic or when you need to whip up dessert for last minute guests. It's made with ingredients you likely already have on hand, and it's easy to switch out yogurt flavors if you don't have raspberry in the fridge. Serve it with powdered sugar, fresh berries or a dollop of whipped cream (or all three!).
Recipes101 Cookbooks

Coconut Rum Cake

My love for rum cakes runs deep. If yours does too, this is the cake for you. It’s hard to tell from the photo, but this beauty is basically a toasted coconut macaroon in cake form - doused in rum. It has a strip of freeze-dried raspberries baked in, but if you prefer pineapple, that swap is also really great. Sometimes I skip the fruit all together & let the rum really take center stage. A dusting of powdered sugar before serving makes it pretty.
Recipesbaking-sense.com

Lemon Meringue Cupcakes

Heavenly Lemon Meringue Cupcakes are made with moist buttermilk cake, zesty lemon curd filling and crown of toasted meringue. If you looove Lemon Meringue Pie, then you’ll looove these gorgeous little cupcakes. They are easy to make and most of the components can be made ahead. Make sure to read...
Food & Drinksthespruceeats.com

Garlic Butter Steak Bites

Nutritional Guidelines (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) All you need is one pan, 15 minutes, and a few simple quality ingredients to create tender and delicious steak bites that can be enjoyed as part of a meal or simply picked up with a toothpick as an appetizer. If you choose to enjoy the steak bites as a main dish, serve over mashed potatoes or buttered noodles. For a healthier option zucchini noodles or a simple arugula salad are also great choices.
RecipesClean Eating

Korean-Style Gochujang Flank Steak

3 tbsp gochujang (Korean chile paste) 1 tbsp gochugaru (Korean chile flakes; or 1 tsp each red pepper flakes and cayenne pepper) 1½ lb flank steak or skirt steak, about ¾-inch thick, trimmed. 1-2 yellow onions, quartered. toasted sesame seeds, for garnish. green onions and long green chile peppers, for...