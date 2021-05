Tippett scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Lightning in Game 1. Tippett helped out on Jonathan Huberdeau's equalizer in the third period, then followed up with a goal of his own for a 4-3 lead. The 22-year-old Tippett averaged just 11:29 of ice time in the regular season, and he played only 9:10 in Sunday's game. He's likely to be sheltered a bit in the postseason, which could diminish his chances to produce on offense.