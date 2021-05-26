SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Disgaea 6’ Demo Now Available, ‘Mutazione’ and Today’s Other New Releases, Plus the Latest Sales
Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for May 26th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got a few pieces of news to go through before we get into the new releases. There are only a handful of new releases today, but a couple of them are at least worth thinking about. We round things out with the usual lists of incoming and outgoing sales, and the latter of the two is quite the big-pants batch of text today, friends. Let’s get to it!toucharcade.com