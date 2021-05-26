newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Disgaea 6’ Demo Now Available, ‘Mutazione’ and Today’s Other New Releases, Plus the Latest Sales

By Shaun Musgrave
TouchArcade
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for May 26th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got a few pieces of news to go through before we get into the new releases. There are only a handful of new releases today, but a couple of them are at least worth thinking about. We round things out with the usual lists of incoming and outgoing sales, and the latter of the two is quite the big-pants batch of text today, friends. Let’s get to it!

toucharcade.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demos#Pretty Girls#Round Up#Birthdays#Bowling#Disgaea#Data Releases#Nintendo Games#Bandai Namco#Switcharcade Round Up#Nintendo Switch Online#The Nes Switch Online#Jaleco#Joe Mac#Nis America#Super Smash Bros#Castlevania#Kid Icarus#Apple Arcade#Pix Arts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Capcom
Related
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

R-Type Final 2 Demo Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

For the first time in nearly two decades, you can experience R-Type Final 2! Feel the rush of mowing down hordes of Bydo with your fleet of R-Type fighters equipped with an arsenal of new and classic wave cannons, force units, bit devices, and devastating delta weapons. The Bydo threat is always evolving, as new enemies spawn from the wreckage of fallen foes, and stages are corrupted and altered by the sentient Bydo corruption. R-Type Final 2 unites the explosive action of the original games with modernized visuals and gameplay features, making this a must-have title for new and old shoot-'em-up fans alike.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Solaris Offworld Combat Available On PSVR Today, 50% Off For PS Plus Members

Solaris Offworld Combat is available from today on PlayStation VR for PS5 and Ps4 consoles, with a 50% discount over the next two weeks for PlayStation Plus members. Solaris released on Quest and PC VR late last year, and the PSVR release was meant to arrive around the same time. However, delays saw it pushed into 2021 and then into May, with a separate physical release planned for June. From today, the game is finally out for PSVR players on PS4 and PS5. The big bonus is that the game will be discounted for the next two weeks for anyone that is subscribed to PlayStation Plus, available at 50% off. No doubt this is a shot and getting lots of players into the game at launch.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Learn More About Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny with the New Available Demo

The Disgaea series is no stranger to demos as of recent years, as the beloved tactics series can often seem like a hurdle to get into having an available demo to test out makes a ton of sense. Now players can do just that with the latest entry as the demo for Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny is available to download and try out now on Nintendo Switch. Those wanting to get a taste of the action can dive into it right away and learn all about the brand new cast of characters. For those hoping to grind their hearts out, they’re in luck as the save data from the demo will transfer over to the full release as well.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Adventure game Mutazione releasing on Switch next week

Akupara Games and Die Gute Fabrik will release the adventure game Mutazione on Switch next week, an eShop listing reveals. It’s expected on May 26. Here’s an overview of Mutazione, along with a trailer:. A mutant soap opera where small-town gossip meets the supernatural. They can survive an apocalyptic meteor...
Video Gamesnintendo-power.com

The Scarlett Nexus demo is now available for Xbox One | Xbox One

As the release of the Scarlet Nexus is fast approaching, Bandai Namco has released a demo of the game so that gamers can make up their minds until its release in June. Here is all the information about the demo in addition to our preview of the game after spending four hours with him.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny Receives Free Demo on Switch

NIS America announced that a free demo is available now for Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny on Nintendo Switch-via the Switch eShop. Fans get to download the demo now with features highlighted in a new trailer. The demo features the opening moments of the game including getting to know the main protagonist Zed. Further, multiple stages will be available to get used to SRPG gameplay systems.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny Demo Available Now, “A HL of a Lot of Damage” Contest Launched

NIS America have announced the launch of a demo for Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny; along with a contest to deal the most damage. As previously reported, the Netherworlds across the multiverse are being destroyed by the God of Destruction; a being that appears without rhyme or reason and devastates all in its wake. Yet, a young zombie boy called Zed waltzes into the Darkest Assembly, and claims to have defeated it. While Overlord Ivar doubts his capabilities, the secret may lie in Super Reincarnation.
TechnologyNintendo Enthusiast

Miitopia is now available, two day one updates released

Miitopia is now available for the Nintendo Switch, and has already received two updates on launch day. The Version. 1.0.1 and Version 1.0.2 updates essentially fix any bugs Nintendo has encountered prior to the game’s launch. Before we get into the official Miitopia patch notes, you can expect a review from us in the near-future, but in the meantime, we hope that you are enjoying the game. Here are the full patch notes that are featured on the Nintendo of America website:
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Photo Mode Comes to Destruction AllStars in Latest Update, Available Now

The latest patch for Destruction AllStars has gone live today on PlayStation 5, bringing with it a feature that's borderline synonymous with Sony's first-party releases. Indeed, Photo Mode has been added to the crash-happy experience, letting you capture those metal-melting moments in style. In any single-player mode, you'll be able...
Video GamesAnime News Network

Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest Treasures Game

Square Enix's Dragon Quest 35th anniversary live stream announced on Thursday that Square Enix is developing a new Dragon Quest game titled Dragon Quest Treasures. The game centers on Erik and Mia from Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age. Square Enix did not reveal a platform or a release date for the game.
Video Gamescriticalhit.net

Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, Dragon Quest III Remake and more announced by Square Enix

Square Enix has officially announced that the next entry in the mainline Dragon Quest series is titled Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate. Revealed this morning during a Dragon Quest-specific livestream, creator of the franchise Yuji Horii confirmed that the game will launch worldwide alongside the Japanese version; for most Dragon Quest games, Japan is usually blessed with the game a few months before it comes to the rest of the world. Makes sense given how huge Dragon Quest is in Japan. That won’t be the case for The Flames of Fate as Horii also teased a few changes to the combat system which has remained true to its traditional roots for decades now. Beyond those nuggets and a logo, we know nothing else of the game just yet.
Video GamesPolygon

Square Enix reveals Dragon Quest 12, Dragon Quest 3 ‘HD-2D’ remake

Square Enix announced the new mainline game in the Dragon Quest series during a livestream presentation on Thursday: Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate. Little is known about the follow-up to 2017’s Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age, however; Square Enix did not announce a release date or platforms for the new Dragon Quest.
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

New free update for Torchlight III available now

Perfect World Entertainment and developer Echtra Games have released a brand new update for their hack’n’slash dungeon crawler Torchlight III. This brand new update is free for Torchlight III adventurers on PC and console and welcomes the Cursed Captain class to the game, as well as new pet species and more. Watch the new trailer below to see this new character class in action.
Video GamesKotaku

An Offline Version Of Dragon Quest X Announced

When Dragon Quest X was first released in 2012, it was a massively multiplayer online role-playing game. It still is! But now in 2021, an offline version has been announced. It’s called, wait for it, Dragon Quest X: Offline. Square Enix has tweaked the visuals and created a stand-alone, offline...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Unreal Engine 5 Showcased with New Tech Demo, Now Available in Early Access

Epic Games unveiled their next generation Unreal Engine 5 a little over a year ago, and given how impressive its initial tech demo showing was and the promises that Epic Games have been making, it was hard not to be excited about its potential. Now, they’ve provided another major new update on it, showcasing another brand-new tech demo and revealing additional details on the engine and its capabilities.