SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Disgaea 6’ Demo Now Available, ‘Mutazione’ and Today’s Other New Releases, Plus the Latest Sales

The Disgaea series is no stranger to demos as of recent years, as the beloved tactics series can often seem like a hurdle to get into having an available demo to test out makes a ton of sense. Now players can do just that with the latest entry as the demo for Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny is available to download and try out now on Nintendo Switch. Those wanting to get a taste of the action can dive into it right away and learn all about the brand new cast of characters. For those hoping to grind their hearts out, they’re in luck as the save data from the demo will transfer over to the full release as well.