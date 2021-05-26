Sanó homers to lead Minnesota past Baltimore 3-2

The Twins had three players deal with in-game injuries during Sunday's 7-6 loss to Oakland. Willians Astudillo, making his first start of the season at catcher, took a pitch off his glove hand in his first plate appearance in the second inning. Astudillo was visibly in pain, though he managed to stay in the game. But by his next time up an inning later, he struggled to grip and hold the bat, and Ben Rortvedt replaced him behind the plate in the fourth inning. Manager Rocco Baldelli said the left hand contusion caused swelling and bruising.