Sanó homers to lead Minnesota past Baltimore 3-2
MINNEAPOLIS — Miguel Sanó hit a three-run homer, leading the Minnesota Twins over Baltimore 3-2 Wednesday for a three-game sweep of the major league-worst Orioles. Michael Pineda (3-2) allowed one run and three hits over six innings in his first start since May 13 following a trip to the injured list caused by a thigh abscess. He struck out eight and walked two, and fell behind in the first on Trey Mancini’s 11th home run.www.sandiegouniontribune.com