MLB

Sanó homers to lead Minnesota past Baltimore 3-2

By MIKE COOK Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS — Miguel Sanó hit a three-run homer, leading the Minnesota Twins over Baltimore 3-2 Wednesday for a three-game sweep of the major league-worst Orioles. Michael Pineda (3-2) allowed one run and three hits over six innings in his first start since May 13 following a trip to the injured list caused by a thigh abscess. He struck out eight and walked two, and fell behind in the first on Trey Mancini’s 11th home run.

MLBdallassun.com

Dallas Keuchel, first-place White Sox visit last-place Twins

The first-place Chicago White Sox open a six-game road trip on Monday night in Minneapolis against the team they're trying to dethrone in the American League Central, the two-time defending champion Minnesota Twins. Chicago holds a 2 1/2-game lead over the Cleveland Indians following a dramatic,4-3 ninth-inning comeback victory over...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Hits off machine

Kiriloff (wrist) hit off a pitching machine Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Kiriloff is working through a sprained wrist, an ailment for which he received a cortisone shot 10 days ago. Surgery was potentially on the table if the shot didn't have the desired effect, but he's been making encouraging progress, advancing first to fielding and dry swings and now to hitting. The Twins still haven't specified when they expect him to return, however.
MLBzonecoverage.com

What Is Going On With Miguel Sanó?

Miguel Sanó stepped to the plate on Saturday afternoon in a deep slump. His last home run came over a month ago, and in the 30 at-bats since, he had mustered a .133 average. With Jake Diekman on the mound for the Oakland Athletics, getting Sanó out seemed like a formality as he tried to close out the inning.
MLBwillmarradio.com

Twins Lose Another One in the Ninth to A's

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A late Minnesota Twins rally was spoiled when lefty reliever Taylor Rogers threw a wild pitch allowing Oakland to score the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning and beat Minnesota 7-6 at Target Field. The run scored after a Minnesota error moved the runner...
MLBThe Spread

White Sox vs. Twins, 5/17/21 MLB Betting Predictions & DFS Notes

The Twins’ struggles continued over the weekend when they lost their series versus the A’s. Will they rebound on Monday night when they host the White Sox at 7:40 p.m. ET? The Twins are slight underdogs while the total sits at 8.5 runs. Game Snapshot. 961 Chicago White Sox (-120)...
MLBWDIO-TV

Wild pitch in the 9th lifts Athletics past Twins 7-6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Matt Chapman had three hits and three RBIs and Ramón Laureano scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning as the Oakland Athletics defeated the Minnesota Twins 7-6. Laureano hit a one-out single off reliever Taylor Rogers in the ninth. Matt Olson followed...
MLBMartinez Tribune

A’s grind out a wild win against Twins behind Andrus’ veteran moxie

The A’s survived a wild game in their finale in Minnesota, winning 7-6 Sunday afternoon at Target Field behind a run that scored on a strikeout in the top of the ninth to take two of three from the struggling Twins. Oakland scratched and clawed, and despite allowing two Twins...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Max Kepler: Hamstring injury considered mild

The Twins view the hamstring injury Kepler sustained in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Athletics as a mild concern, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports. Kepler may not be ready to play in Monday's series opener against the White Sox, but the Twins appear optimistic that he'll be able to avoid a trip to the 10-day injured list. Minnesota already has three other outfielders -- Byron Buxton (hip), Alex Kiriloff (wrist) and Jake Cave (back) -- on the IL, so the team can ill afford to lose another key player at the position in Kepler.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox MVP José Abreu to Miss Twins Series With Ankle Injury

José Abreu to miss Twins series with ankle inflammation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will be without their MVP for this week's series against the division-rival Minnesota Twins. The team announced Monday afternoon that Abreu suffered an ankle injury when he slid into home plate to...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Taylor Rogers: Takes second loss

Rogers (0-2) allowed an unearned run on one hit over one inning Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against Oakland. Rogers entered the ninth inning in a tie ballgame so he wasn't stuck with a blown save on top of the loss. He allowed a one-out single to Ramon Laureano who would later reach third on a throwing error. Laureano came around to score on a dropped third strike the next at-bat. Rogers has given up a run in four of his last five outings and hasn't picked up a save since May 3.
MLBNBC Sports

Bassitt, Chapman sound off after A's wild win vs. Twins

The Athletics couldn’t help but have an us-against-the-world mentality Sunday in Minnesota. Two key replay calls went against the A’s and they faced an early three-run deficit. But they clawed back in a topsy-turvy affair to take a two-run lead -- before Jake Diekman surrendered a game-tying two-run homer in the eighth. A day after the Twins used some late magic to earn a tough one-run win, the A’s didn’t fold.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Two Twins players injured during loss to Oakland; Kenta Maeda also hurting

The Twins had three players deal with in-game injuries during Sunday's 7-6 loss to Oakland. Willians Astudillo, making his first start of the season at catcher, took a pitch off his glove hand in his first plate appearance in the second inning. Astudillo was visibly in pain, though he managed to stay in the game. But by his next time up an inning later, he struggled to grip and hold the bat, and Ben Rortvedt replaced him behind the plate in the fourth inning. Manager Rocco Baldelli said the left hand contusion caused swelling and bruising.
MLBzonecoverage.com

Tiny Nick’s Gambling Picks: 5/17

MLB – White Sox ML vs. Twins (EVEN): 6:40 PM on Bally Sports North. As much as it pains me to fade my hometown Minnesota Twins, with an even moneyline it only makes sense. The Twins have lost five of their last six, and it just feels like the Chicago White Sox know it’s their time to take over the AL Central.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Chicago's Anderson puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Twins

Chicago White Sox (24-15, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-25, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (2-1, 4.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (2-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -106, White Sox -110; over/under...
MLBMLB

Sanó picks up Twins with clutch homer

MINNEAPOLIS -- In a season where it’s felt like so much bad luck has befallen the Twins’ offense at every turn, it was about time they had something go their way. The ball only left Miguel Sanó’s bat at 99.8 mph when the deeply slumping slugger skied a high fly to right field in the eighth inning -- but it just kept carrying and carrying. Maybe, if it hadn’t finally been such a nice day at Target Field, it wouldn’t have carried enough.
MLBPosted by
WGN TV

Jose Abreu will miss the Twins’ series with ankle inflammation

MINNEAPOLIS – It’s been quite a few days for the reigning American League Most Valuable Player. After being injured in a collision on Friday, Jose Abreu returned on Saturday and then scored the game-winning run in a victory over the Royals on Sunday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field. But on...
MLBMLB

Astudillo, Kepler, Maeda injured in loss to A's

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins committed two costly errors in their 7-6 loss to the A's on Sunday, and tougher yet, they emerged from the game with three more players banged up in Max Kepler, Willians Astudillo and Kenta Maeda. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said after the game that Kepler tweaked...