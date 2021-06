Norwalk, CT - Red Hook Seafood Boil and Bar Owner Ockyheon Byeon has announced the brand-new restaurant is re-branding itself in advance of its June 10 Grand Opening. “With our countdown on to the restaurant’s grand opening on June 10, we’re excited to share that after careful consideration, a review of our menu and concept, as well as more collaboration than initially expected with our sister business in New York City, Red Hook will open and operate under the name ‘RHK Seafood Boil and Bar.’ This merges the new South Norwalk product ‘R’ with our existing Round K Café ‘K’ brand, with the ‘H’ in the middle as the bridge between the two. Whether seafood in South Norwalk or coffee in New York City, our mission to inspire people to gather, eat/drink and have a good time together remains the same. We hope to see you soon in South Norwalk or New York City!”