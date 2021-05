The rollout for the next is still some days away but if you can’t resist the urge of getting your hands on the latest version of Windows 10 on your Windows 10 device, you can download it using Windows 10 Update Assistant. Windows 10 Update Assistant can help you configure Windows 10 Feature Update on your PC. Besides installing the updates, it will keep your system secure and provide the latest features and improvements. The program can be easily deployed to Windows 10 PCs that have not yet had the latest update installed.