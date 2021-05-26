Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Florida Georgia Line Plan I Love My Country Tour for Fall 2021

By Angela Stefano
Posted by 
Kicker 102.5
Kicker 102.5
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Florida Georgia Line will be on the road this fall. The country duo have announced their 2021 I Love My Country Tour, set to begin in September. FGL's 2021 tour plans kick off on Sept. 24 in Atlanta, Ga. Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will play 29 shows in total before the trek ends on Nov. 20 in Seattle, Wash. Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin, an up-and-comer signed to Warner Music Nashville and Florida Georgia Line's Round Here Records, will open the shows.

kkyr.com
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
City
Omaha, GA
City
Lakeview, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Nashville, GA
State
Utah State
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Wells Fargo Center#Moda Center#Virginia Beach#Love My Country Tour#Warner Music Nashville#Fgl Lifers#Citi#Iowa Wells Fargo Arena#Mo Hollywood#Mo T Mobile Center#Toyota Amphitheatre#Chi Health Center#United Center#Save Mart Center#Ruoff Music Center#Riverbend Music Center#Pnc Music Pavilion#Vivint Smart Home Arena#Toyota Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Florida Georgia Line
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Kicker 102.5

Unclaimed $1 Million Lotto Ticket Sold In Texas Expires Soon

It's hard to imagine having a winning lottery ticket and not knowing it, but we do report these stories from time to time. That's right, a $1 million Powerball® ticket matching five numbers drawn for the Jan. 13 drawing was purchased at ALTX Management, located at 3630 Interstate 35 S., in Waco, it's a 1 million dollar winner but the prize has never been claimed. The ticket matched all five first numbers drawn (4-19-23-25-49), but not the Powerball number (14). The deadline to claim the prize is Monday, July 12 at 5 PM.
CelebritiesPosted by
Kicker 102.5

Luke Bryan Plans 2021 Farm Tour

Luke Bryan's annual Farm Tour is coming back this fall. The country superstar's 2021 trek to various rural venues will begin on Sept. 9. Bryan's 2021 Farm Tour -- his 12th -- will run from Sept. 9-18 and include five never-before-played venues. Stops include Marshall, Wisc. (Sept. 9), Kingman, Ind. (Sept. 19) and Fowlerville, Mich. (Sept. 18); a full list of shows is below.
CelebritiesPosted by
Kicker 102.5

Tanya Tucker Plots Extensive Tour Dates for 2021

Tanya Tucker has revealed the cities and dates for a 2021 run of concerts that will keep her busy on the road from the end of June until the beginning of December. The Grammy Award winner released a packed-out schedule for her 2021 Bring My Flowers Now Tour on Wednesday (May 2). She's announced rescheduled dates for her 2020 CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour, and Tucker has also booked a slew of new dates and festival appearances.
Nashville, ARPosted by
Kicker 102.5

10 Historical Country Music Sites to Visit on Your Trip to Nashville

Nashville is the undeniable home of country music, and it's also a very popular tourist destination. While there are plenty of reasons to visit Nashville even if you're not a country music fan — including world-class dining, a top-notch symphony orchestra and first-rate theater and visual arts experiences — it's not called Music City for nothing. A visit to Nashville affords a country fan a chance to visit some of the most important historical sites in country music and step right into the pages of country's rich history.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Kicker 102.5

Keith Urban Announces His Return to Las Vegas

Keith Urban's Las Vegas residency will resume in September with five newly announced shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. A video teaser illustrates a show that will be different from the set he first offered fans in 2020. Songs from the "One Too Many" singer's Speed of Now Part...
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Kicker 102.5

PBR Back in Fort Worth’s Cowtown Coliseum June 4

The Iconic Cowtown Coliseum near downtown Ft Worth will once again welcome Professional Bull Riders in action on June 4 for the PBR Stockyards Showcase. This is a double-header event including a Touring Pro Division stop and the debut of a new late-night bullfighting extravaganza. The Stockyards Showcase kicks off...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Kicker 102.5

Mouth-Watering Fun at 77th Annual Louisiana Peach Fest

Have you ever been to the Louisiana Peach Festival in historic downtown Ruston, Louisiana? Ruston is approximately 140 miles from Texarkana, a short drive for some peachy fun. The Louisiana Peach Festival is slated for Saturday, June 5, and this is one of the premier events of the South, dating back to 1951. Created by peach farmers who live in that area who look forward to this event each year to sell their locally homegrown peaches in Louisiana and the surrounding states. The Ruston Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau and Downtown Ruston have now taken over the event and not only will you be able to purchase delicious peaches but you will also enjoy a day-long festival filled with plenty to do for people of all ages.
Georgia StateAmerican Songwriter

Alan Jackson to Perform Tornado Benefit Concert Event ‘Where I Come From’ in Georgia Hometown

On March 26, 2021, an EF-4 tornado ripped across Newnan, Georgia, leaving a wake of destruction in its path. At least 70 homes were completely destroyed and another 1700 structures and properties suffered damages in the town located about 40 miles Southwest of Atlanta where country superstar Alan Jackson and his wife, Denise were born, raised, met, and married.
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...