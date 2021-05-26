Laguna Seca renaissance, Part 1: Rediscovery
The Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation exists to raise funds for the development of the Laguna Seca Recreational Area and is a separate entity from both the track operator and Monterey County. A 501c corporation, the LSRF has been rejuvenated of late with key additions to its board of directors — men who collectively posses a clear vision for WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca's future with the energy and wherewithal to help secure it. In the weeks ahead, RACER — now part of the organization via the naming of its founder and president, Paul Pfanner, to the board — will share the behind-the-scenes of this world-class raceway's renaissance.