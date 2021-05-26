Laguna Seca renaissance, Part 1: Rediscovery

While we await Tesla's new Model S Plaid+ variant, which the automaker claims will be the quickest accelerating production car in the world (as judged by zero-to-60 mph and quarter-mile sprints), we came across news that one of the electric vehicle brand's forthcoming super sedans recently underwent testing at Laguna Seca raceway in Salinas, California where it was caught on video and posted to Twitter. Ignore the gushing over the Model S's "unconfirmed" lap record attempt in this video—which, well, isn't really news, because a video of such a lap has circulated since last September)—because the important revelation in this Tweet sprouts from the Model S's rear deck: A new active spoiler.