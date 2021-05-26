newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nutrition

There’s No Such Thing as an Empty Calorie

By Christine Byrne
Clean Eating
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine you’re a nutrition expert with an advanced degree and years of research experience. You understand the chemical processes within our bodies and the connection between nutrition and population health. Your job is to communicate what you know with millions of people who don’t understand these things at all. It’s...

www.cleaneatingmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition Education#Plant Based Foods#Dietary Fat#Eating Foods#Diet Sodas#Messiah University#All Food Serves A Purpose#So Called Empty Calories#Carbs#Healthy Fats#Saturated Fat#Sugars#High Fiber Carbohydrates#Nutrients#Lean Protein Sources#Solid Fats#Vegetables#Fruit Drinks#Sugar Only Natural Foods#Protein Powder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Nutrition
Related
NutritionSalisbury Post

Ester Marsh: Is your ‘cheat food’ calorie worthy?

Today we are looking into calories in and calories out. First, one big eye opener is that you need to burn 3,500 calories to lose one pound. Crazy right? But its doable. Cut 500 calories each day for seven days and that adds up to 3,500 calories in one week. Double that and you lose 2 pounds. A 10-minute jog burns about 100 calories. A brisk walk at 4 miles per hour burns 500 calories.
Nutritionwomensrunning.com

Another Reason to Eat Your Fruit and Veggies: They Lower Stress

When you want to lower your stress and anxiety, there’s all kinds of things you can try: yoga, meditation, therapy, a long run in a beautiful place. But have you tried changing your diet? A new study has shown that fruits and vegetables are some of the best foods that reduce stress and anxiety.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

On a Diet? Eat These 11 Foods, Say Experts

On a diet? Eat these foods, say experts—and also make sure they feel right for life. You should like them. Enjoy them. Desire them. "When food cravings are reduced, it is easier to stay within a calorie deficit in order to lose weight," says Melissa Mitri, MS, RDN, Owner of Melissa Mitri Nutrition, LLC. "Your body also has to work harder to break down protein than carbs or fats, which burns more calories. The best 'diet' is one that you can sustain for life, where you can eat nourishing, energizing foods that help you meet your weight loss goals." With that in mind, Mitri and Lorraine Kearney BASc, CDN, CEO New York City Nutrition and Certified Dietitian Nutritionist, provided us with their best foods to eat when on a diet. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body, Say Health Experts.
CancerSTACK

9 Benefits of Eating Strawberries Everyday

Strawberries are awesome. A big, ripe juicy strawberry ranks right up there as one of the most irresistible foods mother nature offers. Not only are they delicious and refreshing, their health benefits are spectacular. Here are nine superb benefits of eating strawberries on a regular basis. 1. Strawberries Help Keep...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

You Should Start Eating More Nectarines. Here's Why

Contrary to common lore, nectarines are not a cross between a peach and a plum. They're actually straight-up peaches without fuzz, genetically identical except for one gene that's either dominant in fuzzy peaches or recessive in smooth-skinned nectarines (via Martha Stewart). Aesthetics aside, Organic Facts says nectarines are packed with nutrients and antioxidants believed to benefit cardiovascular and digestive health.
Nutritionbelmarrahealth.com

The Top 4 Nuts to Include in Your Diet

Don’t be fooled by their small size; nuts are truly mighty nutritional powerhouses. They might even be some of the most nutritious foods on the planet. Each nut has a distinct look and taste, and they all bear slight nutritional differences. It’s hard to say that one is necessarily better than the other because there truly is no bad choice.
Fitnessindustryglobalnews24.com

HEALTH BENEFITS OF CONSUMING LONGAN

Health benefits of consuming longan. The fruit is found to have nutrients that are valuable in maintaining wellness. Fresh longan fruit is high in vitamin C, which is good for a healthy diet. Longan contains a good amount of potassium, which helps control blood pressure.
Nutritionhealthdigest.com

When You Eat Too Much Peanut Butter, This Is What Happens

Peanut butter is a beloved addition to many meals. Whether on toast, in a smoothie, or packed into your favorite Halloween candy, peanut butter can serve as a healthy and tasty complement to a variety of snacks. Although there are many positive health benefits associated with peanut butter, there are also some lesser known potential health risks of consuming more than the recommended amount.
Weight Lossscitechdaily.com

Is a Calorie a Calorie? Not Always, When It Comes to Almonds

Researchers at the University of Toronto have found that a calorie labeled is not the same as a calorie digested and absorbed, when the food source is almonds. The findings should help alleviate concerns that almonds contribute to weight gain, which persist despite the widely recognized benefits of nuts as a plant-based source of protein, vitamins, and minerals.
NutritionNews-Medical.net

Plant-based food can reduce heart disease risk by 10% research shows

In a recent study published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, researchers from the Harbin Medical University in China found that substituting an animal protein for dinner with a plant protein could reduce the risk of certain cardiovascular diseases by 10%. Plant-Based Food. Image Credit: Kert/Shutterstock.com. The relationship...
Weight Lossgreenpointstar.com

Is a calorie just a calorie?

Summer weather has arrived, and many are considering the best way to lose their “pandemic weight gain.” In terms of weight loss, a calorie may be a calorie. However, in terms of its effect on body composition, disease modification and prevention, this may not be true. A low-carb, high-protein and...
LifestylePosted by
MiddleEasy

8 Best Low Calorie Protein Powders

Whether you’re a bodybuilder, physique athlete or gym goer who simply wants to look their best naked, you have different goals at different times. Sometimes you are working to gain muscular bulk and at other times your goal is to strip off lots of body fat and get ripped. Each...
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

Popular Drinks That Are Wrecking Your Body, Say Dietitians

Whether you're trying to lose weight or simply get healthier, odds are you've considered revamping your eating habits before. However, it's not just what's on your plate that could be contributing to your weight gain and ill health—what you drink could be equally culpable in terms of sabotaging your health and fitness goals.
Posted by
Shin

Replace Fructose With Starch Can Improve Metabolic Health — Here’s Why

The science from fast food to soft drinks to fructose to starch to fruits — maybe it’s not so much about starches after all. A 2014 study by the World Health Organization (WHO) investigated the relationship between fast food consumption and BMI in 25 high-income countries. “After adjustment for covariates, each 1-unit increase in annual fast food transactions per capita was associated with an increase of 0.033 BMI,” the study found. “Only the intake of soft drinks — not animal fat or total calories — mediated the observed association.”
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

The Wrong Amount of Protein to Eat Every Day, Says Dietitian

From keto to paleo, high-protein diets are having a major moment. While the thought of enjoying your favorite filling foods and still losing weight may be appealing, it's easy to overdo it when it comes to your protein intake. According to experts, there's a pretty definitive line when it comes to how much daily protein you should be eating—and surpassing that can cause some pretty serious side effects.
Nutritionhealthdigest.com

When You Eat A Protein Bar Every Day, This Is What Happens To You

Protein bars are a popular and convenient way to add more protein to your diet. They're a great source of vitamins and nutrients and can easily be eaten on the go — but are they actually good for your health?. Protein is an essential part of a well-balanced diet and...