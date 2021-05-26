How Nature Helped Me Recover from an Eating Disorder

On a cold October morning, my mother woke me up for Sahur, a ritual that involves predawn prayers and a meal. Groaning, yawning, and bleary-eyed, my brothers and I shuffled into our parents’ bedroom where there were prayer mats laid out for each of us and a hijab waiting for me. We sat behind our father and faced northeast toward Mecca, a land far away from our home in a suburb outside Denver. With a gentle glow of pink diffusing the dark sky, my family ate a hasty breakfast. As my dad poured tahini and honey over a stack of Eggo waffles, he told me he was proud of me for choosing to fast this Ramadan. I was a big hairy Brown girl living in suburbia with D cups and thighs bigger than most of my eighth-grade classmates’ heads. Of course I wanted to fast. My reasons for fasting, however impure, were commonplace.