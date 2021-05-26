Here's How Your Childhood Experiences Could Affect Your Health

When we don’t feel good, we often don’t realize that nutrient deficiencies may be responsible for the decline in the biochemical processes that should keep us functional on a daily basis. We also neglect to make the connection between our declining health and heavy metal toxicity. Our exposure to essential and toxic elements depends on our diet, where we live, and our lifestyle choices. We are exposed to toxic elements through environmental pollution in the air we breathe and through our skin. Our exposure is also impacted by levels in the soil or irrigation water used to grow the foods we eat, the supplements we take, and the water we drink.