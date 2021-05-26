Here's How Your Childhood Experiences Could Affect Your Health
Although there's a strong temptation to look back on your childhood with rose-colored glasses, everyone has an amalgamation of happy and sad memories. For some, the latter might include things bee stings, bicycle blunders, or embarrassing moments. For others, especially females and racial and ethnic minorities, the memories can have a much darker hue and far more powerful, lifelong impact, via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).www.thelist.com