After a long day of playing at the park and helping with homework, every busy parent finds themselves counting down the minutes until bedtime. Unfortunately, a trip to the neighborhood park won’t always burn off your little one’s pent-up energy, leaving you to pay the price for after-hours sugar rushes. Between your son who wakes up every hour and your daughter who can’t fall asleep in the first place, bedtime can begin to feel like a sport in which you can’t score any points. However, from providing bedtime tools to keeping your children comfortable, there are many ways you can help your restless young ones settle in for a restful night. Read on for seven no-fail tips to help your kids fall asleep faster.