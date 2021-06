Police say they have a suspect in custody in Iowa County following a reported death thought to be a homicide Monday afternoon. Police in the Village of Avoca were alerted by a man of a deceased female’s body at 3 pm Monday. Early Tuesday morning authorities reported that a suspect for the homicide was in custody. The Department of Justice said that they are leading the death investigation with assistance from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and the Village of Avoca Police Department, along with the Wisconsin State Patrol and the State Crime Laboratory. No other information is available at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.