After leading 13 laps Sunday afternoon at Kansas Speedway, Chris Buescher and the No. 17 AutoTempest Ford team finished eighth to secure their second top-10 of the season. “It was a good ending for our Autotempest Ford Mustang,” said Buescher. “It was a fight all day and we worked hard at it, everyone did a good job and brought us home a top-10. Really respectful finish from where we started. We kept getting better, kept working on it. Kansas is always fun being able to move around and have options. Those late race restarts were pretty wild, but we came out of it in one piece, the car is clean. Glad to give AutoTempest their first top-10 in NASCAR.”