Mt. Pleasant Memorial Day Services
After a year of canceled Memorial Day services due to COVID-19, 2021 will once again feature an array of programs honoring those killed in wars. Last year, participants were most concerned about a pandemic with a disproportionate effect on elderly demographics that includes many veterans. This year, they’re more worried about rain. Many scheduled indoor venues or backup plans, while others said they’ll be forced to cancel if weather doesn’t cooperate.www.southeastiowaunion.com