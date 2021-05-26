Mt. Pleasant Memorial Day Services

Join Chris Schuelke from the Otter Tail County Historical Society (OTCHS) for a live, in-person tour of Mt. Pleasant Cemetery on Friday, May 28, 7 p.m. Located just east of Battle Lake on Minnesota Highway 210, Mt. Pleasant is the resting place of many Cutleries, the Mormon splinter group that established Clitherall in 1865. After breaking from the main Latter Day Saint body led by Brigham Young, Alpheus Cutler led a group of followers to the southwestern Iowa town of Manti. One day Cutler declared that through a vision, the group was to leave Iowa for Minnesota and start a settlement on a swath of land between two lakes. Since none of the Cutleries had been to Minnesota this was a daunting task and when Cutler died in June 1864, the group was left without their leader. Undaunted, they were determined to fulfill Cutler’s dream and in September 1864 began the quest north to Minnesota.