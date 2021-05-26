newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Mt. Pleasant Memorial Day Services

By Kalen McCain
southeastiowaunion.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year of canceled Memorial Day services due to COVID-19, 2021 will once again feature an array of programs honoring those killed in wars. Last year, participants were most concerned about a pandemic with a disproportionate effect on elderly demographics that includes many veterans. This year, they’re more worried about rain. Many scheduled indoor venues or backup plans, while others said they’ll be forced to cancel if weather doesn’t cooperate.

www.southeastiowaunion.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Of Foreign Wars#Volunteers#Memorial Day Weekend#Central Park#St Vincent#Military Veterans#Forest Home#St Alphonsus Cemeteries#Courthouse#The Vfw Post 7641#The Congregational Church#Legion#The Post Office#Navy Marine Service#American Legion Post 29#Washington High School#American Legion Post No#Iii#The Color Guard#The Riverside Veteran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
FestivalPosted by
New Country 99.1

Field of Honor: Spend Memorial Day Weekend at Veterans Plaza

After a challenging year, heartfelt celebrations will return to the Veterans Plaza of Northern Colorado for Memorial Day weekend. On May 26, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association will escort the traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall into the plaza. A reading of the wall's 25,320 names will begin at 7 a.m. on May 27, and it will be on display through Memorial Day.
Theater & Dancenorthernvirginiamag.com

10 ways to celebrate Memorial Day

From parades, ceremonies and festivals to take-home grill kits and hotel staycation packages, here’s how to honor our fallen military while kicking off the unofficial start of summer with family and friends. Honor America’s fallen heroes with this annual tradition that’s been occurring for more than 60 years. It begins...
Festivalmyhometowntoday.com

No Memorial Day Service in Owego, but other remembrances still planned Monday

By Jim Raftis – About 5,000 Tioga County veterans are eternally sleeping under a new red-white-blue American flag. In about 65 Tioga County cemeteries, volunteer Boy, Girl and Cub Scouts, veterans, youth, and volunteers showed respect with “Flags In” ceremonies in the days before Memorial Day. For the second year...
Politicsmhflsentinel.com

Memorial Day activities scheduled for some towns

Several area parades and activities are scheduled to mark Memorial Day on May 31. In Ionia and West Bloomfield, veterans will be honored at a service at Millers Corners Cemetery in Ionia at 9 a.m. and at the West Bloomfield Pioneer Cemetery next to the Highway Department at 10 a.m.
Avon, OHcityofavon.com

Memorial Day Ceremony

Although there will be no Memorial Day Parade this year, the VFW Post 7035 will have a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 31st at 10am at our Veterans Memorial, located behind our Post Office. All are welcome to attend.
York, NEYork News-Times

Memorial Day, a time for reflection, remembrance

YORK – Memorial Day weekend has arrived and there are a number of events being planned throughout the county. While Memorial Day services have historically been considered protocol for this weekend in May, this year holds special significance because most such services were cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
themirrornewspaper.com

Communities Commemorate Memorial Day With Events

Memorial Day is a time to remember those who have served America. Locally, several in-person ceremonies and activities have returned. On Sunday, May 30 at 1:30 p.m., the Fallen Timbers Battlefield Pres-ervation Commission will host a memorial to honor those who have fallen and those who have served. The event will include a fife and drum duo, a musket salute and re-enactors. The ceremony will be held at the Fallen Timbers Monument, located on Fallen Timbers Lane, just south of US 24 in Maumee.
Youngstown, NYwnypapers.com

Local Memorial Day events

VFW Lake Ontario Post 313 in Youngstown will hold ceremonies at 11 a.m., Monday, May 31, at the Old Fort Niagara Cemetery (War of 1812 Cemetery) at Fort Niagara State Park. The multifaceted program will feature a number of activities: welcoming remarks by Post Cmdr. Ed Jackson; performances of “O Canada” and “The Star Spangled Banner” by Lew Custode; prayers by Chaplin Gerald Tubinis, followed by remarks from Jackson; a wreath-laying ceremony by post and auxiliary members followed by in-memorium recognition of recently passed; a performance of “Amazing Grace” by Kate Myers; a reading of the Gettysburg address by Judge Advocate Kurt Mieth; a performance of “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” by Bill Siddall; remarks and a wreath-laying by Town of Porter Supervisor John “Duffy” Johnston and Village of Youngstown Trustee Mark Fox; taps by Custode; a performance of “America the Beautiful” by Siddall; and closing remarks by Jackson.
Rockford, OHTimes-Bulletin

Rockford to honor vets

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Community will honor its veterans on Monday, May 31. The public is invited to honor fallen veterans at Riverside Cemetery at 10 a.m. Flags will be placed on the grave markers, a 21-gun salute will be given, and TAPS will be played. The Memorial Day parade...
Sandpoint, IDBonner County Daily Bee

Memorial Day tributes announced

SANDPOINT — A host of Memorial Day tributes are planned for Monday. In Sandpoint, Memorial Day services at Pinecrest Cemetery will begin at 9 a.m. and at 11 a.m. at Lakeview. Honors will be rendered by the Marine Corps League honors detail. Friends, family and especially veterans are invited to...
Marshall, MNMarshall Independent

A day to remember

MARSHALL — A year after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, communities in southwest Minnesota are now able to gather again, including for Memorial Day observances. Area cities that canceled community programs or had stricter social distancing guidelines last year are for the most part going back to more traditional Memorial Day services.
Ironton, OHIronton Tribune

Events for parade weekend

The Ironton Lawrence County Memorial Day parade will step off at 10 a.m. on Monday at Sixth and Center streets. The parade will proceed down Center Street, before turning onto Third, Quincy and South Third streets and back to Center. Other parade events this week include:. • The Flags of...
Stockbridge, MIstockbridgecommunitynews.com

Memorial Day Program Information

Information obtained from Donita Ann Facebook Post. This year there will be a Memorial Day program. It will be different with the program being held at the cemetery and hosted by Mackinder-Glenn Post 510, American Legion on 5/31/2021 at 10:30a.m. There will be a short program with a guest speaker. After the program we will have the reading honoring past members of the post 510 interned at the Oaklawn Cemetery and other surrounding cemeteries, followed by the rifle volley and taps. Please plan attending the program and ceremony. Hope to see everyone there.
Allentown, PAAllentown Morning Call

Your guide to Memorial Day weekend events in the Lehigh Valley

Here is a list of events and services to commemorate Memorial Day this weekend in the Lehigh Valley. Plumstead Township’s Board of Supervisors and its Veterans Committee will conduct its annual Memorial Day Observance at 9 a.m. at the Township’s Veterans Park, 5775 Easton Road, Plumsteadville. The observance will be led by the Plumstead Township Veterans Committee. During the Flag Ceremony, the Flag will be lowered to half-staff. On Memorial Day, the Flag is lowered to half-staff until noon. Following the Flag Ceremony, tribute will be made to Plumstead residents who made the supreme sacrifice. The program will conclude with the sounding of taps and the benediction.
Geauga County, OHNews-Herald.com

Memorial Day events planned in Northeast Ohio

The following are some of the Memorial Day events planned in The News-Herald's coverage area. All events are May 31 unless otherwise noted. • Bainbridge Township will honor fallen veterans with a parade and service on May 30. The parade will begin at the Bainbridge Commons at 17800 Chillicothe Rd. 11:30 a.m. and proceed to Restland Cemetery via Bainbridge Road for the service. This year's speaker will be Tony Dockus, an Army Airborne Ranger veteran. Parade participants will meet at the Commons at 11:15.
Onondaga County, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

A complete list of Memorial Day parades, ceremonies across Central NY

Memorial Day weekend is here. This year, unlike 2020, many parades and ceremonies are planned across Central New York. The Arthur Butler American Legion Post 359 will be holding a parade at 1 p.m. Parade organizer, Michael Passarelli, wanted to make it special; so he donated his own money to bring in 30 bagpipers. The procession will include local marching bands, fire trucks, antique cars and more.
Otter Tail County, MNFergus Falls Daily Journal

OTCHS to host Mt. Pleasant Cemetery tour

Join Chris Schuelke from the Otter Tail County Historical Society (OTCHS) for a live, in-person tour of Mt. Pleasant Cemetery on Friday, May 28, 7 p.m. Located just east of Battle Lake on Minnesota Highway 210, Mt. Pleasant is the resting place of many Cutleries, the Mormon splinter group that established Clitherall in 1865. After breaking from the main Latter Day Saint body led by Brigham Young, Alpheus Cutler led a group of followers to the southwestern Iowa town of Manti. One day Cutler declared that through a vision, the group was to leave Iowa for Minnesota and start a settlement on a swath of land between two lakes. Since none of the Cutleries had been to Minnesota this was a daunting task and when Cutler died in June 1864, the group was left without their leader. Undaunted, they were determined to fulfill Cutler’s dream and in September 1864 began the quest north to Minnesota.