Old Bay Scallops with Roasted Corn & Lemon Aioli
Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. These buttery morsels are packed with brain-boosting nutrients. A 6-ounce serving of scallops has roughly 36% of the daily values for vitamin B12 and zinc. B12 has been shown to prevent brain atrophy through loss of neurons, and deficiency has been linked to memory loss in older adults. Meanwhile, zinc is involved in many neurological processes to maintain healthy brain function.www.cleaneatingmag.com