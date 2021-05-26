newsbreak-logo
Mt. Pleasant recycling site closing

By Jim Johnson
southeastiowaunion.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMT. PLEASANT — Republic Services of Iowa, which has provided drop-off recycling services in Mt. Pleasant, is closing its doors. Friday, May 28, will be the last day it takes materials for recycling. A new service, operated by the Des Moines County Regional Solid Waste Commission, is planning to take...

