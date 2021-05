Blue Ocean Systems announces its acquisition by Univerus Inc., an integrated best-of-breed software solutions provider for the public and private sector. Blue Ocean Systems has joined Univerus Inc. to leapfrog the competition and expand the operational expertise of both into new verticals. This strategic acquisition provides Blue Ocean Systems access to the innovative functionality offered by Unverus’ suite of innovation mission-critical software solutions. It will also give Blue Ocean Systems exposure to a leading development team, empowering it to service its existing customers more effectively than ever before, while increasing its prospective market reach.