Kevin Love hasn’t played as many expected him to in 2021. The Cavs have a mindset of “if we have to pay him, we’re going to play him”, which is actually fine. Love’s salary is going to count against the Cavs even if they release him, so there’s no point to do that. There appears to be no market for him, mostly because his contract is so large and his output is so pedestrian. There’s no real reason to get rid of him if he’s just going to count against your cap figure. So the Cavs seem determined to make the best of it.