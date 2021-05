Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet’s Rinus VeeKay passed Grosjean’s pole-winning Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda as the latter was on its out-lap following a pitstop at half-distance. VeeKay, who had started on primary compound Firestones, was on the softer, faster ‘reds’ and they were up to temperature, having stopped six laps earlier. Grosjean who had run the first two stints on reds, was obliged to take a set of the primaries, and so was vulnerable to VeeKay’s clean Turn 12 attack.