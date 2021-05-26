Obama Settles Ancient Food Debates Once and For All
It's safe to say that former President Barack Obama is a talker. So when Jimmy Fallon invited him for an interview, it turned into multiple segments. He talked about everything from what's going on in the world to his personal life. He even talked about his daughters and the Obama family. Weirdly, this whole conversation ended up turning into a food debate. Let's just say that Obama has come a long way from his Baskin Robbins days.www.wideopeneats.com