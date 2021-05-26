newsbreak-logo
POTUS

Obama Settles Ancient Food Debates Once and For All

By Poonam Patel
Posted by 
Wide Open Eats
Wide Open Eats
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's safe to say that former President Barack Obama is a talker. So when Jimmy Fallon invited him for an interview, it turned into multiple segments. He talked about everything from what's going on in the world to his personal life. He even talked about his daughters and the Obama family. Weirdly, this whole conversation ended up turning into a food debate. Let's just say that Obama has come a long way from his Baskin Robbins days.

Wide Open Eats

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
819K+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Eats celebrates honest home cooks that make the most of what they have, covering food of every kind and regional style. Our virtual kitchen ranges from the farmhouse sink to the backwoods campfire. Featuring all things food and drink, from original recipes to thoughtful food and product reviews, we're here for the home cooks because we are them, too.

 https://www.wideopeneats.com/
