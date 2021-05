(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed several bills into law Monday aimed to ease the distribution of mixed spirit drinks. "This is a great example of bipartisan legislation that will create jobs and help our small businesses grow, and shows what we can do when we work together," Whitmer said in a statement. “Distillers are a growing industry in Michigan, and these bills make it easier for distillers to distribute their products. These bills will make canned mixed spirits more affordable and accessible, creating jobs and helping Michigan small businesses.”