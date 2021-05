The Temecula City Council authorized the advertisement for bids to provide pavement seal on 165 streets. The city council’s 5-0 vote May 11 approved the specifications for the slurry seal activity, authorizing the city’s Department of Public Works to solicit construction bids for the citywide program, and found the repair and maintenance of existing streets to be categorically exempt from California Environmental Quality Act review. The slurry seal coating will protect the streets against water intrusion and deterioration of the asphalt concrete pavement surface. Ideally, slurry seal is applied every five to seven years, and the sealing prolongs the pavement life and reduces the likelihood that more costly measures such as asphalt concrete overlays or pavement removal and reconst.