Goodbye “To Go” Cocktails and Capped Fees on Third Party Delivery App

When the pandemic hit, the City of Boston and the State of Massachusetts jumped into action to help our struggling restaurants! New rules were created like outdoor dining, restaurants serving “to-go” cocktails and capped fees for third-party food delivery services. Well, looks like “to go” cocktails and the capped fees on delivery apps will go away in June.

According to Patch.com, on Wednesday the Massachusetts state Senate rejected two budget amendments that would have extended the rules for two years after the current, coronavirus pandemic state of emergency is lifted in Massachusetts on June 15. Boo!

The good news is, Gov. Charlie Baker filed legislation on Tuesday to extend outdoor dining through November! And last week it both the City of Boston and the state announced that all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and its mask mandate will be dropped on May 29th! You can get those details here!