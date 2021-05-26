Omar Ayuso, Arca, and King Princess Share Their Queer Defining Moments

Though June is still a few days away, Calvin Klein is kicking off the Pride celebrations today with a video and capsule collection honoring those intimate moments that define the queer journey. Six photographers captured a few Interview favorites at their most intimate, including Omar Ayuso, Honey Dijon, Isaac Cole Powell, and King Princess. Styled by our Creative Director Mel Ottenberg, the video shows the subjects lounging and proudly showing off their Calvins as they speak on the moments that defined their life as members of the LGBTQIA+ community—from the makeup artist Raisa Flowers describing her rebellious head shave in Catholic school to Arca’s first time cruising. The brand has also announced a two-year partnership with The Trevor Project to increase access to essential 24/7 crisis services and other mental health resources for the LGBTQIA+ community. CK has also donated to the Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund to support the National Pulse Memorial & Museum, the nonprofit established by the owner of the Pulse nightclub following the 2016 shooting in Orlando. Below, get up close and personal with the CK Pride gang as they share the moment that defined their queer life.