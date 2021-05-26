Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Omar Ayuso, Arca, and King Princess Share Their Queer Defining Moments

By Ernesto Macias
interviewmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough June is still a few days away, Calvin Klein is kicking off the Pride celebrations today with a video and capsule collection honoring those intimate moments that define the queer journey. Six photographers captured a few Interview favorites at their most intimate, including Omar Ayuso, Honey Dijon, Isaac Cole Powell, and King Princess. Styled by our Creative Director Mel Ottenberg, the video shows the subjects lounging and proudly showing off their Calvins as they speak on the moments that defined their life as members of the LGBTQIA+ community—from the makeup artist Raisa Flowers describing her rebellious head shave in Catholic school to Arca’s first time cruising. The brand has also announced a two-year partnership with The Trevor Project to increase access to essential 24/7 crisis services and other mental health resources for the LGBTQIA+ community. CK has also donated to the Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund to support the National Pulse Memorial & Museum, the nonprofit established by the owner of the Pulse nightclub following the 2016 shooting in Orlando. Below, get up close and personal with the CK Pride gang as they share the moment that defined their queer life.

www.interviewmagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Omar Ayuso
Person
Ryan Mcginley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arca#Barcelona#Intimate Moments#Trans People#New Music#Music Director#Calvins#Lgbtqia#Catholic#The Trevor Project#Ck Pride#The Sound Of Music#Queer People#Brand#Collection#Creative Director#Cruise#Colors#Pulse Nightclub#Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Music
Related
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Acid House Kings Share First New Song in a Decade – “A Little Dancing”

Swedish indie-pop trio Acid House Kings have returned after a decade long hiatus with a new song “A Little Dancing,” a delightful little number. The band have been mainly dormant since the release of 2011’s Music Sounds Better With You, but the new single is out now via Labrador and more new music (perhaps a new album) is promised soon. Listen to “A Little Dancing” below.
MinoritiesNew Haven Register

King Princess, Soccer Mommy to Appear in HBO Max Pride Concert Series

HBO Max has announced their Shine On spotlight page for Pride Month 2021, which includes an exclusive concert series on the streaming service. Produced by HBO Max’s Human by Orientation, the concert series will feature musical performances by King Princess, Vincint, Raveena, Soccer Mommy, and MUNA, along with comedy specials from Meg Stalter, Ashley Ray, and more.
MusicPaste Magazine

Kings of Convenience Share Second Peace or Love Single, "Fever"

Norwegian folk-pop duo Norwegian duo, i.e., Eirik Glambeck BoE and Erlend Oye, have shared the second preview of their forthcoming first album in over a decade. “Fever” arrived Friday ahead of Peace or Love’s release on June 18 via EMI. “‘Fever’ is the song on Peace or Love that was...
MusicStereogum

King Princess – “House Burn Down”

King Princess has shared a new song, “House Burn Down,” which she first started performing live during her shows prior to the release of her 2019 debut album Cheap Queen. It’s a gauzy, slick rock-inflected pop song that was co-produced by Mark Ronson and features the Strokes’ Fabrizio Moretti and Nikolai Fraiture on drum and bass respectively.
MusicNME

Listen to King Princess’ ode to self-destruction, ‘House Burn Down’

King Princess has released a recorded version of live fan favourite, ‘House Burn Down’ – listen below. The song follows her recent singles ‘PAIN‘ and ‘Only Time Makes It Human‘, which marked some of her first new material since her 2019 debut album ‘Cheap Queen‘. ‘House Burn Down’ hears the...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Air’s Nicolas Godin Shares New Song With We Are KING: Listen

Air’s Nicolas Godin has enlisted We Are KING for a new song. “Another Side” appears on the forthcoming expanded edition of Godin’s second solo LP Concrete and Glass. The deluxe version arrives June 25 via Because. Listen to “Another Side” below. Concrete and Glass: Expanded Edition includes six bonus tracks...
Designers & Collectionsmixmag.net

Calvin Klein’s new LGBTQIA+ campaign features Honey Dijon and Arca

Honey Dijon, Arca, King Princess, and a host of other artists appear in Calvin Klein’s new LGBTQIA+ campaign. #proudinmycalvins documents queer and trans artists and their journey’s, celebrating their most defining moments.The campaign also features poet Kai-Isaiah Jamal, and actor Omar Ayuso, and was shot by six photographers, including Matt Lambert and Campbell Addy.
TV ShowsMTV

Anniversary: Relive 10 Moments That Defined The MTV Series

June 5, 2011 is a momentous day in MTV's history: Viewers got their first bite taste of a brand-new series called Teen Wolf. Through the series' six-season tenure, there was happiness, heartbreak, and lots of howling. Ten years later, we are taking a trip back to Beacon Hills (in Roscoe,...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Calvin Klein 2021 Pride Campaign With Arca, King Princess & More

Calvin Klein has launched its 2021 Pride Campaign featuring Arca, King Princess, Honey Dijon, and Omar Ayuso all celebrating defining moments in the queer and trans journey. As part of the #ProudInMyCalvins global campaign, an intimate photoshoot captures the stars in the pride capsule. It features a cotton bralette and boxer briefs in various colors with the Calvin Klein logo waistband, cropped t-shirts, crewneck sweatshirts, denim bottoms, truckers, and the staple white t-shirt with branding in rainbow colors.
MinoritiesPosted by
People

Rina Sawayama Shares How Drag and Queer Creatives Saved Her: My Team Is a 'Lovely Queer Family'

Rina Sawayama is one of the next queer artists set to make it big in mainstream pop, but her path to stardom has been anything but easy. In speaking with Billboard as the covergirl for their pride issue, Sawayama, 30, shared that while she studied at the University of Cambridge's Magdalene College, it was a "horribly patriarchal" environment and often felt isolated as a Japanese-British person. However, she found solace with other queer creatives on campus.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Kings of Convenience share “Fever” from first album in 12 years

Kings of Convenience will release Peace or Love, their first album in 12 years, next month, and they've now shared a second song from the album. "Fever" is a breezy, buoyant bossa nova number, lifted by elegant piano, violin and Erlend Øye and Eirik Glambek Bøe's signature harmonies. “’Fever’ is...
Musicguitargirlmag.com

The Narcotix shares new single, “Lilith” from forthcoming debut EP, Mommy Issues

Today The Narcotix shares “Lilith,” the second single from the forthcoming EP Mommy Issues, which the band will self-release on June 11. “”Lilith” was created in a tantric temple in Oakland, CA. She was also Adam’s wife before Eve, made from the clay whence Adam came instead of his rib. But that’s another story. Birthing her was our very own form of ritual. Bumbling Becky found the catchy keyboard riff (or perhaps it found her), and Esther swung her voice in a swirly pattern to match the surrounding smoke. Thus the zygote known as “Lilith” was formed.”
Minoritiesthebalance.com

AAPI Perspectives: Lin Chen on Facing Fear and Defining Moments

While May marks the annual celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, this year’s commemoration takes on perhaps even more significance because of what the community continues to endure during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, while unfortunate circumstances may have led to a brighter light being cast on the AAPI community, The Balance aims to focus on the success stories of founders across regions and industries who’ve faced their own set of challenges and persevered—all the while maintaining their cultural roots and heritage. These are their experiences.
New York City, NYwhowhatwear

Don't Call It a Reboot: Gossip Girl's New Stars Share a Peek Inside Their World

Who are they, and where are they now? That's one secret we can't wait to see revealed when Gossip Girl premieres on July 8. Fans of the original will find comfort in the familiar setting: the Met steps, naturally, New York's Upper East Side, and the prep school hallways that figure prominently within Gossip Girl's domain. But it would be remiss to call it a comeback when so much has changed—Serena van der who?
Designers & CollectionsRefinery29

Savage X Fenty’s Debut Pride Collection Stars Drag Race Favorite Gigi Goode

Rihanna’s lingerie line Savage X Fenty has long prided itself on being inclusive, from its ads, which are populated with models (and sometimes, non-models!) of all backgrounds and sizes, to its products, which are consistently size-inclusive. Next up? The brand’s first-ever Pride collection, which launched on Tuesday and was designed to celebrate the individuality and beauty within the LGBTQIA+ community. The campaign for the 41-piece collection, available in sizes 30A to 42H and XS to 3X, features some of the fastest rising stars, from Jazzmyne Robbins, a model and diversity consultant, to artist and activist MaryV Benoit. Joining them is RuPaul’s Drag Race favorite Gigi Goode.
WorldBBC

Princess Diana: Key moments from Martin Bashir Panorama interview

This video has been removed for editorial reasons. An interview that Diana, Princess of Wales, gave to the BBC's Panorama programme more than 20 years ago has been the subject of an independent inquiry led by Lord Dyson. Lord Dyson's report, published on Thursday, found the BBC "fell short of...
Minoritiesdailyutahchronicle.com

The Queer & Now: The Queer Spectra Arts Festival Returns

The third annual Queer Spectra Arts Festival, held May 22-23, 2021, is welcoming 43 LGBTQ+ artists from 13 different countries to showcase their work in a virtual celebration. This year’s theme “The Queer & Now” invited artists to explore the ideas of queer space and time through a variety of multidisciplinary work including dance, photography, sculptures, paintings, zines, films and more.