Marijuana is popularly linked to getting high and stoner culture, but there is a medical benefit, and doctors have started prescribing it to treat chronic conditions. Millions of people use the cannabis plant to treat medical conditions like arthritis, cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, PTSD, and Parkinson’s disease. In Florida alone, there are more than 300,000 medical marijuana patients. Research has shown that medical marijuana can reduce anxiety, relieve inflammation, and control nausea. Medical cannabis use is legal in 36 states, including Florida. While laws vary by state, the federal government is clear. Marijuana is illegal federally and classified as a Schedule I drug, even in medicinal forms.