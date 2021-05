The Sonoma County Water Agency (Sonoma Water) today filed a Temporary Urgency Change Petition (TUCP) with the State Water Resources Control Board to reduce minimum instream flow requirements in the lower Russian River by requesting that the water year classification be temporarily changed from Dry to Critical, reducing the minimum instream flow requirement from 85 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 35 cfs. This action will preserve storage in Lake Sonoma and avoid violating the Russian River Biological Opinion Incidental Take Statement for Dry Creek. The Russian River watershed is facing severe drought conditions. Both the Governor and County of Sonoma have declared a drought emergency for the Russian River watershed.