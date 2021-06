The share sheet menu on your Android device is pretty helpful but the UI is different from every app as Google doesn’t require apps to have UI consistency. So app developers and OEMs are able to customize this sharesheet however way they want. For those who want uniformity for all their apps, there are third-party apps like Sharedr that is able to bypass the default sharesheet and have a more consistent and easier-to-navigate UI. It seems like they will be doing away with that though as Android 12 will block third-party apps from customizing the sharesheet.