Bob Dylan Turns 80 on "High Plains Morning"
On Monday, High Plains Morning celebrated Bob Dylan's 80th birthday with a tribute show co-hosted by my friend (and avid Dylan fan), Daniel Margolis. He recommended some Dylan deep cuts for our listeners ("secular" and otherwise), shared a little history about the music, offered up some odd facts about onion rings, and selected a handful of covers he thought you might enjoy. I also nabbed some fantastic recommendations for Dylan covers from my buddies Gabriel Wallace and Sean Witzman—so scroll down for those as well.www.hppr.org