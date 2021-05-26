newsbreak-logo
Bob Dylan Turns 80 on "High Plains Morning"

hppr.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, High Plains Morning celebrated Bob Dylan's 80th birthday with a tribute show co-hosted by my friend (and avid Dylan fan), Daniel Margolis. He recommended some Dylan deep cuts for our listeners ("secular" and otherwise), shared a little history about the music, offered up some odd facts about onion rings, and selected a handful of covers he thought you might enjoy. I also nabbed some fantastic recommendations for Dylan covers from my buddies Gabriel Wallace and Sean Witzman—so scroll down for those as well.

www.hppr.org
Celebritiesmusserpubliclibrary.org

Bob Dylan’s Birthday Month

Most patrons of Musser Public Library would be surprised to learn that of the two Americans who have won the Nobel Prize for Literature in the 21st Century, one of them is my greatest musical hero, Bob Dylan, who was so honored in 2016. Arguably the most influential American artist of the 2nd half of the 20th Century, Dylan will turn 80 on May 24th, an event that has already spawned a new round of books and celebrations. For anyone wanting to learn the facts of Dylan’s life and career, among the biographies available I’d recommend Howard Sounes’ 2001 Down The Highway: The Life of Bob Dylan, which can be found on the shelf at MPL.
New York City, NYGreenwichTime

Patti Smith on the Return of Live Music and the First Time She Met Bob Dylan

Patti Smith isn’t one to get cabin fever, but this past year has been the exception, as the pandemic left her grounded in her home city. “I haven’t left New York in over a year, which is the longest I’ve been rooted since my children have grown,” she tells Rolling Stone. “I’m not used to being rooted in one place. But I’ve spent most of my time writing.”
MusicVoice of America

Bob Dylan Teaches You About Questions, Count Nouns

Nobel prize winner Bob Dylan is considered to be one of the best American songwriters. In today’s Everyday Grammar, we will explore how Blowin’ in the Wind, a famous Bob Dylan song, can teach you about English grammar. You will learn about question words, nouns and more. Let’s begin by...
MusicPosted by
Awesome 92.3

Chrissie Hynde Announces New Album of Bob Dylan Covers

Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde has announced a new album of Bob Dylan covers, Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan. The nine-track collection will be released digitally on May 21 and then physically in both CD and vinyl format a few months later on Aug. 20. Hynde's Dylan...
Museumsthebrag.com

There’s a Bob Dylan museum opening in 2022

Come 2022, a Bob Dylan museum will officially be welcomed into the world. The museum will be brought into existence at none other than the Bob Dylan Center, where a goldmine of Dylan archives will be made available to view and experience by the public. As reported by Pitchfork, the...
Duluth, MNPosted by
KOOL 101.7

Lyrics Handwritten by Bob Dylan Sells for $57,000

Bob Dylan's autograph is rare in itself, but handwritten lyrics signed by Dylan are ultra-rare and can fetch large sums of money as shown by the ending price of this recent auction. Iconic Auctions wrapped up their Amazing Music Auction on Saturday, May 15h which included items from The Beatles...
Musicarcamax.com

Happy 80th, Darlin' Bard Bob Dylan

WASHINGTON -- Bob Dylan made me break into silent tears once, in concert on Nov. 11, 2001. Two months from the Sept. 11 attacks, people were still shattered. The song was "Tangled up in Blue." Pitch-perfect for the moment in time, from the album "Blood on the Tracks." Try it sometime and you shall be released.
Cambridge, MAwhatsupnewp.com

Passim School of Music to honor Bob Dylan ahead of his 80th birthday

(Cambridge, MA) The Passim School of Music will honor Bob Dylan ahead of his 80th birthday with Tangled Up in You: Interpreting & Imagining Bob Dylan in the 21st Century. Led by singer/songwriter Emma Swift, the class will help performers answer three key questions: What is it that makes Dylan’s songs so wonderful to sing? Why Dylan, why now? How do you know you’re right for the song? Swift will explore production choices, collaboration and song selection, talk about some of the great Dylan interpreters from Joan Baez to Nina Simone and beyond, and investigate how covering songs can improve your own songwriting. The workshop will be held online from 1:00-2:30 ET on Saturday, May 15th. Anyone interested can register now at passim.org/school-of-music/classes-workshops.
Hibbing, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Hibbing celebrates Bob Dylan with monumental groundbreaking May 22

Like a Rolling Stone. Blowin’ in the Wind. Simple Twist of Fate. The lyrics from these tunes and so many more penned and recorded by Hibbing High School Graduate Bob Dylan will soon take on a new form as a focal point in Hibbing Dylan Project’s public art installation that is set to break ground on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Hibbing, MN.
Celebritiesirishcatholic.com

Times are a-changing for Bob Dylan

It’s hard to believe Bob Dylan will be 80 on the 24th of this month. He’s ingested so many substances into that hard-travellin’ body of his over the years. There was a time I didn’t think he’d even make it to 50. To quote Kris Kristofferson, another singer-songwriter who has no right to be alive…
Musicwrir.org

Bob turns 80!

This round of the show is a hard departure from our normal programming, so I hope all of the old time and 78 enthusiasts will bear with us this week! In celebration of his upcoming 80th birthday, we’ll be exploring the catalogue of Bob Dylan through the lens and voices of artists spanning the decades. Bob has been a big inspiration to many, including myself. Enjoy!
Public Health963kklz.com

Eric Clapton Details ‘Disastrous’ Two Week Side Effects from COVID-19 Vaccine

Eric Clapton called his side effects from the AstraZeneca vaccine “disastrous” in a new letter shared by architect/noted anti-lockdown activist Robin Monotti Graziadei. Graziadei shared Clapton’s letter to him with permission from the guitarist to Telegram. In the letter, Clapton writes, “In February this year, before I learned about the nature of the vaccines, (and being 76 with ephezyma) I was in the avant garde. I took the first jab of AZ and straight away had severe reactions which lasted ten days, I recovered eventually and was told it would be twelve weeks before the second one…”
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Chrissie Hynde’s New Rendition of “You’re a Big Girl Now” by Bob Dylan

From ‘Standing In The Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan,’ it kicks off our week-long celebration of Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday next Monday, May 24, 2021. Like much of humankind who lived in lockdown during the Corona nightmare year of 2020, Chrissie Hynde started feeling down. And then deeper down. Looking for meaning during the long season of bleakness, she found it in the new songs of an old friend, Bob Dylan. For Chrissie, his songs and spirit have given her sustenance through the years, and there he was again, and with a new song, his epic treatise on recent American history, “Murder Most Foul.” It was her ticket out of doldrums city. It gave her hope. And more than anything, it made her laugh.
MusicBakersfield Californian

Bob Dylan turns 80 as fans celebrate with events throughout the world

The times they are a-changin’, but the music of Bob Dylan remains a constant. The pioneering Rock & Roll Hall of Famer celebrates his 80th birthday Monday, and fans are commemorating the momentous milestone with events throughout the world. At the center of the festivities is Duluth, Minnesota, where Dylan...
Duluth, MNPosted by
Audacy

Happy Birthday, Bob Dylan! Folk-rock legend turns 80 today

He once famously sang about being forever young, but Bob Dylan celebrates his 80th birthday today. The singer/songwriter born Robert Zimmerman on May 24, 1941, in Duluth, Minnesota, and raised in nearby Hibbing, has gone on to change the landscape of the popular music with his poetic, lyrical and topical songs.
Musicxpn.org

Celebrate Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday with #XPNDylanDay

This Monday, May 24th, WXPN is celebrating Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday throughout the day with special features. Starting with the Morning Show at 7 a.m., Kristen Kurtis will present a special Dylan Monday Morning Mixtape. Mike Vasilikos is doing an all live Dylan Leicht Lunch in the noon hour highlighting...
Musicbigissue.com

Bob Dylan: Celebrating a career that changed the world

Sixty years ago this September, a New York Times review of a scrawny kid from the American Midwest playing a downtown Manhattan cabaret changed forever the course of popular music. The kid was Bob Dylan and the critic was the late Robert Shelton who, in 1959, had witnessed the Newport Folk Festival debut of Joan Baez, rhapsodising about her “achingly pure soprano”. Shelton would write about many more debut performances, including José Feliciano, Joni Mitchell, Janis Joplin and Frank Zappa.
Musicjohnnyborgan.blog

“Alias Anything You Please!” – Bob Dylan at 80.

We all contain multitudes. Thank God for the artists that, on our behalf, is able to dig into and convey the diversity and somersaults of both their own and our experience, the artists that don’t pussyfoot around and don’t turn a blind eye to human nature. Bob Dylan is one of them. May he stay forever young!