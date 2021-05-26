newsbreak-logo
Xbox-Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase Dates Set, Xbox FanFest Registration Now Live

By Liana Ruppert
Game Informer Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're less than a month away from E3 2021, and Microsoft has already confirmed that a part of that will be a joint Xbox-Bethesda showcase in place of the usual BethesdaLand event. With so many rumors surrounding Starfield, fans are eager to learn more about what the two companies have in store following the ZeniMax acquisition that became official earlier this year.

