Xbox-Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase Dates Set, Xbox FanFest Registration Now Live

A snow-covered wonderland of platforming action awaits in 0 Degrees, a chill puzzle experience for players of any age or skill level! Take control of a bundled-up pixel art climber as they make their way across icefields, up frosted peaks, through dark caves and over treacherous pitfalls! Help them survive mysterious hazards and overcome brain-teasing obstacles that span 40 unique levels. The objective is simple, to navigate single-screen challenges from entry to exit, then warp to the next level of escalating complexity. Locate and unlock warp points by activating switches, opening doors and finding special crystals. You’ll even be able to form ice blocks to help you negotiate dangerous gaps or reach high ledges. Stack them on top of one another, knock them over or toss them on top of spikes and switches. And if you get in a tight spot or plummet off a cliff, no worries! You can restart at the beginning of any level you’ve reached, allowing you to try again or go for better times.