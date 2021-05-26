newsbreak-logo
This Is Us: Chrissy Metz Drops Season 6 Hints, Shares 'Easter Egg' About Kate's Second Wedding

By Karen Mizoguchi
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Is Us fans were shocked to see Chrissy Metz's character in a wedding dress for her nuptials... to Phillip (Chris Geere)!. The season 5 finale left fans reeling after the cliffhanger featured a five-year flash-forward showing Kate preparing to marry her boss at the music school for the blind. Meanwhile, in the present timeline, Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan) were at a crossroads as she wanted to remain teaching at the music school while he wanted to take a new job in San Francisco after being laid off due to the COVID pandemic. But they seemed determined to figure out a way to make it work.

