Congress & Courts

On the Money: Tech giants face rising pressure from shareholder activists | House Democrats urge IRS to reverse Trump-era rule reducing donor disclosure | Sen. Warren, Jamie Dimon spar over overdraft fees at Senate hearing

By Niv Elis
The Hill
 3 days ago
© Getty Images

Hello and happy Wednesday, and welcome back to On The Money. I'm Niv Elis, filling in for Sylvan Lane, with your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line.

See something I missed? Let me know at nelis@thehill.com or tweet me @NivElis. And if you like your newsletter, you can subscribe to it here: http://bit.ly/1NxxW2N.

Write us with tips, suggestions and news: slane@thehill.com, njagoda@thehill.com and nelis@thehill.com. Follow us on Twitter: @SylvanLane, @NJagoda and @NivElis.

THE BIG DEAL: Tech giants are facing increasing pressure from activists to adopt proposals aimed at expanding whistleblower protections, investigating potential civil rights violations and curbing hate speech online.

Activist shareholders are pushing for the proposals to be adopted during this week’s annual meetings, the first to be held after a year that’s included nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol and challenging working conditions for many on-site workers in the tech industry.

Amazon workers are targeting the company’s largest investors to vote for proposals intended to make Amazon more accountable for how its policies affect employees and communities ahead of the e-commerce giant’s shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

Activists are similarly pressuring Facebook, Twitter and Google parent company Alphabet, along with Amazon, to adopt a series of proposals at their shareholder meetings this week and next that address concerns about content moderation and workplace conditions.

Read more from Rebecca Klar here.

LEADING THE DAY: A group of House Democrats on Wednesday sent a letter to the Treasury Department and IRS urging them to reverse a Trump-era rule that limits donor disclosure requirements for politically active nonprofits.

The letter from the House Democrats comes after Senate Democrats sent a version of the letter to Treasury and the IRS last month.

"As it stands, this policy weakens federal tax laws, campaign finance laws, and longstanding efforts to prevent foreign interference in U.S. elections," the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig.

More than 30 House Democrats signed the letter, including Reps. Ted Deutch (Fla.), Peter Welch (Vt.), David Cicilline (R.I.), and Jason Crow (Colo.).c

Naomi has more details here.

Sen. Warren, Jamie Dimon spar over overdraft fees at Senate hearing: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) got into a heated exchange with JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon during a hearing on Wednesday, in which she accused big Wall Street banks of overcharging their customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

During the Senate Banking Committee hearing, Warren began her line of questioning by noting that at the start of the pandemic, bank regulators issued joint guidance recommending that banks waive overdraft fees for their customers.

Warren asked Dimon, as well as the CEOs of Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley, to “raise your hand” if their bank automatically gave overdraft protections to their customers, to which Warren noted in the hearing held virtually that none appeared to do so.

Watch the fireworks here.

Democrat slams Yellen for failing to appear at hearing: House Small Business Committee Chairwoman Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday slammed Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for failing to appear before the committee during a hearing on the Small Business Administration's (SBA) COVID-19 programs.

"Unfortunately, Treasury Secretary Yellen has declined to appear before us in complete disregard for the law, which requires her to do so" Velázquez said. "Without her at the table, this committee cannot properly fulfill our oversight responsibilities to American taxpayers, nor the nation's entrepreneurial community."

The public criticism from Velázquez marks an unusual show of tension between a committee chair and a member of the administration from the same party. It is particularly unusual given that the hearing's focus was on the SBA, which is separate from the Treasury.

I’ve got more details for you here.

TSA hiring 1K more officers before July 4 amid surge in travel: In good news for the economic recovery, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hiring 1,000 more officers before July 4 amid a surge in travel, which had declined since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Acting TSA Administrator Darby LaJoye announced the hiring spree during a Tuesday press conference, Reuters reported.

"We have already seen a sharp rise at the nation's airports and will continue to experience steady increases throughout the summer," LaJoye said.

Southwest Airlines is seeing an increase in bookings that approach levels prior to the start of the pandemic.

Read more from Lexi Lonas here.

GOOD TO KNOW

ON TAP FOR TOMORROW:

  • A House Ways and Means subcommittee holds a hearing on paid family leave at 10 a.m.
  • Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee for an oversight hearing at 11 a.m.
  • The chief executives of Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley testify before the House Financial Services Committee at 12 p.m..

OPINION

Congress & CourtsNPR

Democrats Want To Push Banks To Do More For Social Change

In Congress, populists are in power on the committees that oversee the big banks. And as NPR's David Gura reports, that means Washington is a tougher environment for the CEOs running those banks. DAVID GURA, BYLINE: Senator Sherrod Brown has not forgotten the housing crisis. He says that in the...
Congress & CourtsGovernment Technology

Giant U.S. Tech Investment Bill Advances in Senate

(TNS) — Congress is on the cusp of something that doesn't happen often these days: passing a bill with wide, cross-party support. Its co-author, South Bay Rep. Ro Khanna, said he believes the landmark technology investment legislation would not only have a big impact in his Silicon Valley district, but all over the U.S.
U.S. Politicsfa-mag.com

Jamie Dimon Sharpens Criticism Of Tax Hike Proposal In Hearing

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon has twice in this hearing before a congressional committee sharply criticized President Joe Biden’s proposed tax hikes, which are aimed at people making more than $400,000 and at corporations. He has previously questioned them, but today said that that level of...
Foreign PolicyJanesville Gazette

Republicans threatening to delay action on Senate’s China bill

Senate Republicans are threatening to hold up a vote on a sweeping bill to bolster U.S. economic competitiveness and confront China’s rise unless Majority Leader Chuck Schumer allows them to offer more changes. Schumer is pressing to wrap up work this week on the legislation, which would plow more than...
Congress & CourtsOpensecrets.org

GOP bill would codify IRS rule hiding ‘dark money’ donors

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is moving to protect “dark money” donors by supporting a bill that would continue concealing their identities from the Internal Revenue Service. The “Don’t Weaponize the IRS Act,” introduced last week by Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), would prevent the IRS from mandating that 501(c)(4)...
Congress & CourtsFinancial-Planning.com

Bank CEOs take punches from Democrats, warnings from Republicans

Senator Elizabeth Warren called JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon “the star of the overdraft show.” Her Democratic colleagues pressed him and other CEOs from the biggest U.S. banks to boost lending, raise wages, diversify staff and save the environment. Then there was the warning from Republicans: Stay clear of politics. In...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Elizabeth Warren takes on JPMorgan CEO as bank collects nearly $1.5bn from overdraft fees in 2020

US Senator Elizabeth Warren sparred with JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon over the company’s overdraft fees during the pandemic, kicking off two days of Senate committee hearings with executives from the nation’s biggest banks.The former Democratic presidential candidate accused banks of dismissing guidance from regulators to waive customers’ overdraft fees during the public health crisis, as the unemployment rate surged to a pandemic high of at least 14 per cent in April 2020 and has struggled to fall back to pre-pandemic levels.“You and your colleagues come in today to talk about how you stepped up and took care of...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Bank CEOs Sidestep Democrat Rebukes on Overdraft Fees, Lending

She says Wall Street has contributed to ‘banking deserts’. Wall Street CEOs kept their cool in the face of pointed lawmaker questions on everything from overdraft penalties to China’s increasing economic dominance to whether tax hikes would make U.S. corporations less competitive. House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman. Maxine Waters. set...
Congress & Courtsfa-mag.com

Elizabeth Warren Labels Dimon 'Star Of The Overdraft Show'

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon is the longest serving bank chief who testified before Congress Wednesday, but to the Senate’s biggest critic of Wall Street, he’s also “the star of the overdraft show.”. Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren lit into Dimon, as she sought to make the point that banks...
Congress & CourtsCNBC

Sen. Warren on Jamie Dimon's testimony

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) joins 'Closing Bell' to discuss her criticism that banks have a monopoly in the U.S. and her criticism that they've received a lot of assistance during the pandemic, and should be more inclined to cut certain fees, like the one for overdrafts.