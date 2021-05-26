Ronald A. Lord
Ronald A. Lord, of Lakeville, NY and Clearwater, Florida, died unexpectedly March 6, 2021 in Clearwater at age 94 (not from Covid). He was predeceased by his parents Charles and Ethyl (Goff) Lord, brother Charles Jr. and partner Evelyn Quillan. Ron is survived by friend Lynn Quillan-Robertson (Evelyn’s daughter) and her son Brian Gerlach of Spencerport; cousins June Herman of Canandaigua, Doris (Robert) Spink of Phelps; dear friend Jessie Rothenburgh of Spencerport; Ron’s former Maine Coon Cat, “Andy” who lives in Chicago now with Marley; two nephews Michael Lord of Syracuse and Kevin Lord of Virginia; and many dear friends and neighbors near and far.westsidenewsny.com