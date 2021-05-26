newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clearwater, FL

Ronald A. Lord

By Editor
westsidenewsny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonald A. Lord, of Lakeville, NY and Clearwater, Florida, died unexpectedly March 6, 2021 in Clearwater at age 94 (not from Covid). He was predeceased by his parents Charles and Ethyl (Goff) Lord, brother Charles Jr. and partner Evelyn Quillan. Ron is survived by friend Lynn Quillan-Robertson (Evelyn’s daughter) and her son Brian Gerlach of Spencerport; cousins June Herman of Canandaigua, Doris (Robert) Spink of Phelps; dear friend Jessie Rothenburgh of Spencerport; Ron’s former Maine Coon Cat, “Andy” who lives in Chicago now with Marley; two nephews Michael Lord of Syracuse and Kevin Lord of Virginia; and many dear friends and neighbors near and far.

westsidenewsny.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
State
Florida State
City
Clearwater, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jessie#Chris Phelps#Lake Phelps#Covid#Spencerport#The American Red Cross#The American Legion#Canandaigua#Ethyl#Spink Of Phelps#Brother Charles Jr#Cousins June Herman#Partner Evelyn Quillan#Daughter#West Henrietta#Livonia#Chicago#Lakeville#Syracuse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Pinellas County, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Glady’s Douglas’ 44-acre oasis ‘now owned by the people forever’

They met near the bank of the freshwater lake that Gladys Douglas loved so much and clinked glasses of champagne in amazement over what they’d just pulled off. Pinellas County Commissioners, activists and others who’ve agonized over the fate of these 44 acres watched on Thursday evening as Dunedin officials signed a mock deed to celebrate the city’s official purchase of the land for a public park.
Tampa, FLabovethelaw.com

Biglaw Partner Found Dead In Water Near Beachfront Home

We have some unfortunate news today to report out of Florida, where a Biglaw partner was found dead in the water near his beachfront home this past weekend. Douglas A. Wright, 60, the operations and finance partner of Holland & Knight’s office in Tampa, Florida, was found floating in the water just off Clearwater Beach on Sunday. While the medical examiner’s office has not yet determined the cause of his death, the firm said it is believed he died of a suspected cardiac event while swimming. The Tampa Bay Times has some additional details: