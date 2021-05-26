Ronald A. Lord

We have some unfortunate news today to report out of Florida, where a Biglaw partner was found dead in the water near his beachfront home this past weekend. Douglas A. Wright, 60, the operations and finance partner of Holland & Knight’s office in Tampa, Florida, was found floating in the water just off Clearwater Beach on Sunday. While the medical examiner’s office has not yet determined the cause of his death, the firm said it is believed he died of a suspected cardiac event while swimming. The Tampa Bay Times has some additional details: