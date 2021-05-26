newsbreak-logo
Georgia’s best dessert is right here in Atlanta, website states

By Nancy Clanton
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago
Eat This, Not That chose a sweet treat with ice cream and an ingredient you might not expect. Desserts spelled backward is “stressed,” as you know, but you don’t have to stress if you’re looking not only for an original dessert but also the best one in Georgia. “When it...

www.ajc.com
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
43K+
Followers
35K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar opens at Halcyon and other dining news from the week

The restaurant group behind Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern launched a new concept this week at the Halcyon mixed-use development in Forsyth County. Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar opened May 27 at 6290 Halcyon Way. The farm-to-table wine and steak bar comes from Big Table Restaurants, which also owns Lazy Llama Cantina in Midtown in addition to several locations of Hobnob.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

7 metro Atlanta food and drink events in June 2021

Celebrate the serviceberry, try new beers and learn how to shuck oysters at both in-person and virtual events this June. Celebrate all things serviceberry at Serviceberry Fest ATL. Hosted at the East Atlanta Farmers Market, the festival will offer serviceberry food, cocktails and treats from local chefs and mixologists. In addition, look for a serviceberry tree sale and music from a DJ, as well as opportunities to purchase items from farmers market vendors. Festival proceeds will sponsor a large serviceberry orchard at a public community green space in fall of 2021.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Memorial Day weekend off to violent start in Atlanta

A string of shootings across Atlanta left two men dead and three others injured as the holiday weekend got off to a violent start Friday. The three unrelated shootings occurred within a 12-hour span between 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday, authorities said. Atlanta police have now investigated 56 homicides since the start of the year, but one of Friday’s shooting victims remain hospitalized in critical condition.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Why is ’90 Day Fiancé’ and its spinoffs so popular?

TV spinoffs have been around for decades as a way to build brand recognition and reduce risk. Norman Lear came up with “The Jeffersons” and “Maude” from “All in the Family.” Dick Wolf’s “Law & Order” begot a spinoff “Law & Order: SVU” that has outlasted the original. Andy Cohen’s “The Real Housewives of Orange County” has led to housewives spinoffs all over the nation, and the world, from New Jersey and the Potomac to Australia and South Africa.
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Ashley Lynne

Upcoming Events and Activities in Dekalb County

Many people gush over all the different things you can do in the city of Atlanta. But there are other places to go and things to see right in Dekalb county. From movie theaters that serve drinks and a full menu to farmer's markets with unique finds. There is something special about living in Dekalb county.
Atlanta, GAdouglasnow.com

Wiregrass lays foundation for Atlanta videographer and editor

Devonte Goodwine had his eyes set on a career in movies and television when he graduated from Valdosta High School in 2011. After graduation, he enrolled at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College for summer semester to get started on his core classes before transferring to a four-year university. Before he could transfer to another college, his mom, Angela Brantley, who is a Business Education Instructor at Wiregrass, brought home information on all the programs Wiregrass offers. “Being an employee of Wiregrass, I knew first-hand the quality education we provide and the many program options available, so I brought home program brochures on all the programs and let him find the one that spoke to him,” shared Angela Brantley. After going through the brochures, Devonte knew the Digital Media Production program (now Design and Media Production) was the right step toward his career goals.
Atlanta, GAadventuresinatlanta.com

UNCORKED ATLANTA WINE FESTIVAL 2021

Join us on Saturday, June 19th for the next edition of Uncorked Atlanta Wine Festival at beautiful Park Tavern overlooking Piedmont Park. From 12:00pm – 4:00pm enjoy complimentary wine and craft beer tastings (over 50 varieties), music performances, and fun wine-themed activations. Tickets Include:. -Souvenir Uncorked Atlanta Tasting Glass. -Complimentary...