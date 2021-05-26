newsbreak-logo
Why Running Became My Go-To Method For Managing Anxiety

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI know I’m not alone when I say that the pandemic had a serious impact on my anxiety. Though I’ve worked from home by myself for a while, the sudden uncertainty and increased loneliness that COVID-19 brought was devastating to my mental health, as it was for many others. Sure, I struggled before the virus existed; but once we were relegated to our homes with no end in sight, I could barely get out of bed, and even the smallest mishaps at work would result in a full-blown panic attack. After months of this with no real change, I realized I had to do something. However, that something needed to be affordable and easy to maintain. So, I turned to running to help me deal with my anxiety. And though I’m someone who’s always loved exercising, even I was shocked at how much it helped.

