USDA to begin loan payments to socially disadvantaged borrowers under ARPA

phelpscountyfocus.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency (FSA) published the first notice of funding availability announcing loan payments for eligible borrowers with qualifying direct farm loans under the American Rescue Plan Act Section 1005. The official NOFA will be published in the Federal Register early this week and USDA expects payments to begin in early June and continue on a rolling basis. A subsequent notice addressing guaranteed loan balances and direct loans that no longer have collateral and have been previously referred to the Department of Treasury for debt collection for offset, will be published within 120 days.

kjzz.org

USDA loans could help drought-stricken Arizona ranchers and farmers

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on Monday announced a new $100 million loan guarantee program supplied by USDA funds that may help some drought-stricken Arizona ranchers and farmers. The funding was already allocated with the passage of the American Rescue Plan in March. “Resources may go to commodity producers...
ARIZONA STATE
