Fans pick the mystery ingredients in the all-new $50,000 tournament. Alton Brown returns to the Chopped judges’ table to challenge sixteen chefs with the zaniest and brainiest baskets ever in a brand new tournament. Premiering Tuesday, June 22 at 9|8c, Chopped: Alton's Maniacal Baskets features Alton harnessing the power of his large social media following, as he joins forces with his fans to come up with maniacal ingredients that are sure to have the competitors in disbelief. Joining Alton at the judges' table are Maneet Chauhan and Marcus Samuelsson, who will select the winners from the four preliminary heats to face-off in the grand finale featuring the biggest maniacal twist yet to see which chef goes home with the $50,000 cash prize. Think victory will come easily in any of the battles? Not with Alton Brown in town.