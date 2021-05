Every bourbon brand seems to have an intricate backstory that details a history dating back a century or more. All of this should be taken with a grain of salt, because the reality is that most brands, especially new ones, are essentially modern creations. Indeed, there may be some legitimate historical significance to the name or family now making the whiskey (or contracting distilling it, as is often the case). There’s nothing wrong with any of this, as part of what makes whiskey so much fun (besides drinking it, obviously) is contemplating the stories and lore behind the label, as long as there’s some transparency throughout the process.