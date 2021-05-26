newsbreak-logo
Trans-Pacific spot rates build ahead of peak season after lull

The Journal of Commerce Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile they do not account for the premium rates that shippers must pay for preferential loadings, two key trans-Pacific container shipping indices rose to new highs this month after plateauing since December. That signals carriers feel more confident in pushing general rate increases as imports from Asia are expected to build in June.

www.joc.com
