Jon Jones May Have Just Given Birth To His Big Announcement

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones trolled UFC president Dana White during his recent Instagram live session. Jones and the UFC are currently involved in public contract negotiations for a future fight with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Jones has said on social media that the UFC’s initial offer of $8 to $10 million was “way too low” for a fight of this magnitude, and so the UFC and Jones are having a hard time coming to a deal as the promotion does not want to meet Jones’ request of $30 million for the fight. We have seen the contract negotiations play out in public over the last few months and will continue to do so going forward as Jones is one of the UFC’s biggest stars and this is a huge story in MMA.