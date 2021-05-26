newsbreak-logo
Jon Jones May Have Just Given Birth To His Big Announcement

By Clyde Aidoo
mmanews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Jones’s big announcement that was teased over the weekend may have just been revealed. Sunday, Jones Jones sent out a tweet stating he would “give birth to something big.” No other clues were presented by Jonny Bones, and the MMA world was left to guess what it could be. Three days later, and it has been revealed that Jones has decided to hire successful businessman and prominent boxing executive Richard Schaefer to serve as an advisor.

