TV tray tables are multi-function pieces that are great for dining, but they can also serve as a workstation when you work from home. They are compact and can be easily stored at the end of the day, so they are ideal for homes with limited space. Many of us might continue to work from home, so TV tray tables can also be an ideal workspace. In addition, TV table trays can also be used by those living in warmer climates, who may want the option to work comfortably on a porch or patio. They can also be used by children for at-home schooling and playtime activities such as coloring and completing puzzles.