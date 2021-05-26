Community Blood Center of the Ozarks blood drive coming to Rolla June 16

TYLER — South Tyler Rotary #1883 is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, May 24, in the parking lot of First Christian Church on South Broadway on the Carter BloodCare bus. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Dalton Dickerson at (903) 526-0880. According to a news release, the pandemic has kept the blood supply at levels not seen in decades. Carter BloodCare is calling on the community to restock the shelves. Appointments are encouraged. Donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. Donors and staff are required to wear masks; surfaces are cleaned between each donation. Click here for more information.