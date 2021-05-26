Cancel
Community Blood Center of the Ozarks blood drive coming to Rolla June 16

phelpscountyfocus.com
 8 days ago

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, reports less than optimal levels of all blood types. While COVID-19 vaccinations are in progress, the turnout at many area blood drives is still being negatively affected. On the other side, blood transfusions in area hospitals are taking place at levels not seen in several years. Blood drives around the CBCO service region serve a vital function in preserving the good health of our community.

www.phelpscountyfocus.com
Roby, MOhoustonherald.com

Blood drive set for June 11 at Roby

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will hold a bloodmobile Friday, June 11, at the Citizens Center of Northwest Texas County on Highway 32 at Roby. The event runs from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the community room. Masks are required for donors and staff. Masks are available. Appointments...
Tyler, TXktbb.com

Blood drive Monday in Tyler

TYLER — South Tyler Rotary #1883 is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, May 24, in the parking lot of First Christian Church on South Broadway on the Carter BloodCare bus. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Dalton Dickerson at (903) 526-0880. According to a news release, the pandemic has kept the blood supply at levels not seen in decades. Carter BloodCare is calling on the community to restock the shelves. Appointments are encouraged. Donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. Donors and staff are required to wear masks; surfaces are cleaned between each donation. Click here for more information.
Mount Vernon, TXMount Vernon Optic-Herald

Pair of blood drives planned for Friday

A pair of blood drives is being sponsored by local businesses Friday, May 21. The Carter BloodCare bus will be set up in the parking lot of Elara Caring from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. The business is located at 412 Hwy. 37. The Carter bus will then move to Serenity Plus Home Health at 106 Houston St. on the downtown square. It will be at this location from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday. Appointments are encouraged. See the May 20 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for details on how to set up an appointment.
Charitieskicks96news.com

Neshoba General Blood Drive Coming

The Neshoba General Blood Drive is coming. Neshoba General Spokesperson Annette Watkins is encouraging everyone to come out saying there is such a critical need for blood donors at this time. The event will be May 26th between 10am-4pm. There will be a Mississippi Blood Service coach on site. Call 1-888-98-BLOOD to register or for more information see www.msblood.com.
Britt, IAGlobe Gazette

LifeServe blood drive scheduled for June 9 at Britt Municipal Building

LifeServe Blood Center will hold a community blood drive from 1-6 p.m. on June 9 at the Britt Municipal Building, 170 Main Avenue South. Persons may schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903. Blood donated with LifeServe will stay in the local community. LifeServe does not...
Charitiestimberlakesouthdakota.com

Dupree Blood Drive 25

A blood drive will be held in Dupree on Tuesday, May 25 at the Catholic Church Hall. It begins at 2:00 p.m. with the last appointments available at 5:30 p.m. All CDC guidelines are followed. There is still a critical shortage of blood in our area. There is no substitute for blood. 33,000 donors are needed every day to meet the blood needs of hospital patients in the U.S. You can log on to…
Salem, NYWRGB

Two blood drives planned in Capital Region communities Thursday

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Two blood drives will be held Thursday in two different area municipalities. Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara will be hosting a Blood Drive with the American Red Cross at Proctor’s Theater. Event staff and participants must follow safety guidelines including temperature checks, social distancing, and must wear...
Charitiesgracecathedral.org

Stanford Blood Center Mobile Drive at Grace Cathedral

About every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. SBC is a community blood center that connects local donors to local patients through blood donation. Through mobile blood drives like this one, they connect our community, celebrating dedicated blood donors and encouraging first-time donors to become real-life heroes. The...
Twentynine Palms, CAz1077fm.com

BLOOD DRIVE AT LUCKIE PARK SUNDAY

While you’re at Luckie Park Sunday for the amusement fun event, stop by and donate blood. The Twentynine Palms Rotary Club is sponsoring the blood drive, which will be held from 1 to 6 p.m., Sunday, May 30, at Luckie Park in Twentynine Palms. All blood donors must wear a face mask and undergo a COVID-19 health screening on arrival. All donors should be free of infections or illness, weigh at least 115 pounds, and not be at risk for AIDS or hepatitis. Donors will receive a free cholesterol screening and incentives. To make an appointment to donate blood, call 800-TRY-GIVING.
Continental, OHCrescent-News

Red Cross blood drive comes to Continental

The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive from noon-6 p.m. June 2 at the Continental American Legion, 109 Fifth St., Continental. For more information or to make an appointment visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Merrifield, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Blood drives scheduled in Merrifield, Crosslake

Two area blood drives have been scheduled for the coming week. The first will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 28, at Clow Stamping in Merrifield. On Tuesday, June 1, another will occur at the Crosslake Community School from noon to 6 p.m. Individuals of...
Circleville, OHCircleville Herald

American Red Cross June blood drives

CIRCLEVILLE — The Red Cross asks those who feel healthy to make it a summer full of life by donating blood. Your donation helps ensure blood is available for patients who rely on lifesaving transfusions. With vacations, outdoor activities and school breaks, summer is a challenging time to collect enough...
Seymour, MOWebster County Citizen

- Lions’ blood drive Monday, June 7

The Seymour Lions Club is sponsoring a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 7, at the Seymour Safe Room. Masks are required for donors and staff. Organizers said that if you don’t have a mask, one will be provided. Appointments to donate are strongly encouraged to...
AdvocacyWINKNEWS.com

Lee Health announces blood drive locations for June

Lee Health is seeking blood donations to help replenish supply levels. Current blood supplies are critically low, and Lee Health’s blood centers are in urgent need of donors. As home to the region’s only trauma center, it is vital that the health system’s blood supply remains at healthy levels in...
Advocacyfreestonecountytimesonline.com

Freestone Medical Center host blood drive TODAY to replenish supply

Donate Blood for Health, Safety of Mothers and Newborn Babies. A little-known reason why blood is required for hospital blood banks is complications during pregnancy, at childbirth, or post-delivery, leading to significant blood loss. Severe bleeding is one of the top five causes of pregnancy-related deaths1 in the United States.
Charitiesabc10up.com

Calumet Colosseum To Hold Blood Drive

CALUMET, Mich – A blood drive is coming to the Upper Peninsula. The Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center will be hosting the drive on Monday, June 7th at the Calumet Colosseum. The blood drive will take place from 3 to 6 PM. The center is taking appointments and walk ins.