TAKE NOTICE that a draft of the City of Zeeland Community Parks and Recreation Plan will be available for public review and comment for a period of one month beginning Friday, October 1, 2021. Click on the link below to view the draft plan or see the plan in person in the City Clerk’s office or the Howard Miller Library. The new Community Parks and Recreation Plan is a guide to park and recreation development over the next 5 years. For additional information please contact Kevin Plockmeyer, Assistant City Manager/Finance Director at 616.772.0871 or parksmasterplan@cityofzeeland.com.

