Buda, TX

Free COVID-19 Vaccine and VIP Access to Buda’s Red, White and Buda for Participants

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Buda, in partnership with the National Guard, is hosting a free mobile vaccine clinic on Friday, May 28, 2021 in the Buda Municipal Complex parking lot located at 405 E. Loop St. The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered on Friday, May 28, and the second dose on Friday, June 18 starting at 8:00 a.m. to all qualified individual ages 12 and over. No appointment is necessary to receive the vaccine.

