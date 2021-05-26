Alan Cary: Get vaccinated for others’ sake

Tuesday May 11, at 1 p.m., the Nevada County Community Library will offer the first in a planned five-part series on basic genealogy research techniques, “Genealogy Basics: What To Do First.” The series, offered on Zoom and Facebook Live, is aimed at beginners and will cover topics such as vital records, common and uncommon sources of information on your ancestors, and how to use DNA testing in your research. In the first session, Alisa Austin of the Grass Valley Library and Laura Pappani of the Doris Foley Library will discuss how to get started on researching your family’s history and how to organize the information that you find.More information and a link to the event can be found on the Library Events Calendar at https://madelynhelling.evanced.info/signup/calendar.