newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grass Valley, CA

Alan Cary: Get vaccinated for others’ sake

By Alan Cary
Union
 5 days ago

As a medical doctor, this is directed to the anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers out there. You need to walk in my shoes. I have worked in an intensive care unit, intubated a patient, put them on a ventilator, used a multitude of IV drugs, and still watched the patient die before my eyes. That is what is happening with COVID-19.

www.theunion.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
City
Grass Valley, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Drugs#Medical Care#Patient Care#Medical Science#Community Care#Brain Science#Covid#Dokimospharmacy Com#Md#Vaccine Herd Immunity#Internist#Blood Clots#Pulmonary Fibrosis#Anesthesiologist#Family Member#Kidney Failure#Deaths#Eyes#Lab Technologist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
Nevada County, CAmynevadacounty.com

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Approved for Ages 12+

As of May 13th, all Californians age 12 and over are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. All Pfizer clinics in MyTurn will show available appointments for patients as young as 12 years old. Any minor arriving for a vaccine appointment must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to attest to their age. Pfizer vaccines are currently offered at the Whispering Pines clinic in Grass Valley, Dokimos Pharmacy in Nevada City, and the Tahoe Forest Hospital clinic at Sierra College in Truckee. Schedule your family's appointment online at MyTurn.ca.gov or call or 1-833-422-4255.
California StatePosted by
Sara A. Carter

California sticks to strict mask mandate as nationwide deaths plummet

The state of California will maintain its current mask mandate, requiring that all Californians, vaccinated or otherwise, wear masks indoors. This mandate will last until June 15, as planned. Vaccinated residents can remove their masks outdoors, unless at a sporting event or concert. This comes after the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention announced that vaccinated persons are no longer required to wear masks.
California Statenewsantaana.com

Face masks are still required in Calif. until June 15

The California Department of Public Health announced today that masks will still be required until June 15, when the State is expected to end most pandemic restrictions. Read more from the State Secretary of Health and Human Services:. https://www.chhs.ca.gov/blog/2021/05/17/statement-from-chhs-secretary-dr-mark-ghaly-on-mask-guidance/. The best way to protect yourself against the virus is to...
California Stateksro.com

California Will Keep Mask Guidelines in Place for Another Month

California will not be changing mask rules just yet. The CDC relaxed recommendations last week, saying fully vaccinated people could lose the mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. California health officials said Monday the state will leave the current guidelines in place until June 15th. Dr. Mark Ghaly says the next four weeks will give the state and residents a chance to prepare for the change. He added today’s announcement does not mean that he disagrees with CDC guidelines. June 15th is also the date California has targeted for a full reopening and for getting rid of the color-coded tier system.
California Statesandiegouniontribune.com

California will wait until June 15 to adopt new CDC mask guidelines

Californians fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can go mask-free in most indoor settings starting June 15 — which also is the target date for reopening the state’s economy, officials announced Monday. The June 15 change will bring the state into alignment with recently released guidance from the Centers for Disease Control...
California Statestateofreform.com

California will maintain mask mandate until reopening date

California will maintain the existing mask mandate until the state’s planned reopening date on June 15, state health officials said Monday. This announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced people who are fully vaccinated don’t need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor locations.
California Statemynewsla.com

California to Keep Mask Requirement Another Month

California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance no longer requiring people who have received a coronavirus vaccination to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when Gov. Gavin Newsom previously said he intends to lift most virus-related restrictions, barring setbacks. “On June 15,...
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...
Nevada County, CASierra Sun

COVID-19 contagion continues, vaccine distribution slows

As of Thursday morning, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County had reached 4,742. There are 71 new cases since Thursday, May 6, indicating a 2% increase. Of the 4,742 total cases, 4,544 have been released from isolation and 123 are presently active. Nevada County’s total death...
Nevada City, CAUnion

Our View: Doing things right

Most everyone can agree that plenty went wrong on Aug. 9 in Nevada City. It’s just now we have a report stating that. The after-action report, months in the making, is clear. No police officer broke a rule or law during a rally that became violent. However, the police “were insufficiently trained and equipped to handle the protest.” Additionally, it appears Nevada City hasn’t been consistent in requiring permits — which are required — for rallies like this.
Nevada County, CAUnion

Don Rogers: Pandemic’s end a test, too

If Israel and the United Kingdom are any indication, widespread vaccination will knock the pandemic down to … normal life. Something near. Perhaps we’ll relearn that high virtue, forgiveness, in the wake of this trial. Why not? We learned resilience, new ways to get work done, Zoom, online ordering. Some...
Nevada County, CAUnion

Debbie Gibbs: What to do with green waste?

Is there an alternative to burn piles for vegetation removal? Our skies are hazy as residents in unincorporated Nevada County incinerate their vegetation. Inhale at your own risk these days. This year has the lowest moisture content ever recorded for this date, so soon the annual burning window will close.
Nevada County, CASierra Sun

Over 34K Nevada County residents fully vaccinated

As of Wednesday, 78,186 doses have been administered to Nevada County residents, according to the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. According to the state’s weekly update on vaccination status by group, Nevada County has 34,659 residents who have been fully vaccinated and 10,435 who have been partially vaccinated. As of this...
Nevada County, CAUnion

Library offers free virtual genealogy series for beginners

Tuesday May 11, at 1 p.m., the Nevada County Community Library will offer the first in a planned five-part series on basic genealogy research techniques, “Genealogy Basics: What To Do First.” The series, offered on Zoom and Facebook Live, is aimed at beginners and will cover topics such as vital records, common and uncommon sources of information on your ancestors, and how to use DNA testing in your research. In the first session, Alisa Austin of the Grass Valley Library and Laura Pappani of the Doris Foley Library will discuss how to get started on researching your family’s history and how to organize the information that you find.More information and a link to the event can be found on the Library Events Calendar at https://madelynhelling.evanced.info/signup/calendar.
Grass Valley, CAUnion

Pauli Halstead: Something amiss in jail health care

In early 2019, I wrote two letters to Sheriff Moon, the Board of Supervisors and county CEO Alison Lehman regarding Wellpath (then CFMG), the contracted correctional medical company that services the jail. I pointed out that Wellpath had been sued numerous times in California for not providing appropriate medical and...
Grass Valley, CAUnion

Phil Reinheimer: Staying awake

Kudos to President Biden for a positive, forward-thinking, unifying address to Congress Wednesday night. Here’s hoping McConnell and Cruz and his comrades were alert and awake enough to hear and agree to work together to reunite our country. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The...
Grass Valley, CAUnion

Office Admin & Bookkeeping

Office Admin Bookkeeping Position in a Friendly Spacious Upstairs Office (Grass Valley) Excellent computer skills, Ideally experience with Quick Books, Bookkeeping experience, Great work ethic and a high level of organization. Position: Weekdays, Hours & Wage are Negotiable. Discuss: Full-time or Part-time options. Must Apply in Person! Please come by...